U.S. News
April 9, 2024 / 2:03 PM

N.Y. AG Letitia James says 2 robocallers targeting Black voters will pay $1.25 million

Conservative operatives tried to convince people not to vote by mail in 2020 election

By Clyde Hughes
New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a press conference after a State Supreme Court decision in the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump on February 16 in New York City. She said on Tuesday two robocallers will pay $1.25 million for making fraudulent calls to Black voters in 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a press conference after a State Supreme Court decision in the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump on February 16 in New York City. She said on Tuesday two robocallers will pay $1.25 million for making fraudulent calls to Black voters in 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday that two men will pay $1.25 million for robocalls targeting Black New Yorkers before the 2020 general election discouraging them from voting by mail.

Conservative operatives Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman were found liable in March 2023 for transmitting false information to more than 5,000 Black voters in the New York area in a threatening manner meant to discourage them from voting by mail.

Some of the claims made by the men, James said, suggested that voting information would be shared with law enforcement, debt collectors and the government.

"The right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy, and its belongs to everyone," James said in a statement. "Wohl and Burkman orchestrated a depraved and disinformation-ridden campaign to intimidate Black voters in an attempt to sway the election in favor of their preferred candidate. My office will always defend the right to vote."

Related

In October 2022, Wohl and Burkman each pleaded guilty in Ohio to a single felony charge in connection to making some 67,000 robocalls across the country that targeted minorities and suspected Democratic voters, warning them not to vote by mail.

James' office said one of the recorded calls said: "Did you know that if you vote by mail, your personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants and be used by credit card companies to collect outstanding debts? The CDC is even pushing to use the records for mail-in voting to track people for mandatory vaccines."

James' office said all of that information was false and against the law.

"This groundbreaking settlement should send an emphatic message to anyone who aims to prevent Black people from exercising their right to vote," Damon Hewitt, executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said in a statement. "Voter suppression and voter intimidation are illegal, immoral and anti-democratic."

Latest Headlines

Arizona Supreme Court upholds 1864 law, making near-total ban on abortion
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Arizona Supreme Court upholds 1864 law, making near-total ban on abortion
April 9 (UPI) -- The Arizona Supreme Court is upholding a law from 1864, cementing a near-total abortion ban across the state.
Boeing Q1 deliveries plunge amid safety concerns
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Boeing Q1 deliveries plunge amid safety concerns
April 9 (UPI) -- Deliveries of Boeing airplanes dropped during the first quarter of this year to their lowest number since midway through 2021, in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic.
New EPA rules to slash cancer risks near chemical plants
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New EPA rules to slash cancer risks near chemical plants
April 9 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency finalized new regulations Tuesday to drastically cut the amount of toxic pollution emitted from chemical plants, part of a larger initiative by the White House to reduce cancer risks.
Crumbley parents each sentenced to 10-15 years in prison over son's school shooting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Crumbley parents each sentenced to 10-15 years in prison over son's school shooting
April 9 (UPI) -- The parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley will be sentenced in a first-of-its-kind penalty on Tuesday.
Norfolk Southern reaches tentative $600M derailment settlement
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Norfolk Southern reaches tentative $600M derailment settlement
April 9 (UPI) -- Norfolk Southern Railway signed off on a $600 million agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit stemming from the massive derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, last year, the Atlanta-based company confirmed Tuesday.
Tesla settles lawsuit with family of man who died in 2018 Autopilot crash
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tesla settles lawsuit with family of man who died in 2018 Autopilot crash
April 9 (UPI) -- Tesla settled with the family of an Apple engineer who died in a 2018 crash in California while using the Autopilot feature on one of the company's vehicles before jury selection was set to begin Tuesday.
Special counsel tells Supreme Court that Trump's claim of absolute immunity unfounded
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Special counsel tells Supreme Court that Trump's claim of absolute immunity unfounded
April 9 (UPI) -- Special counsel Jake Smith has asked the Supreme Court to reject former President Donald Trump's claim of absolute immunity from charges of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
CIA director presents new proposal for Gaza cease-fire, hostage swap
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
CIA director presents new proposal for Gaza cease-fire, hostage swap
April 8 (UPI) -- Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns presented a new proposal over the weekend seeking to reduce differences in negotiations between Israel and Hamas on securing the release of Israeli hostages.
Georgia woman blames 'God,' solar eclipse for Florida interstate shooting
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Georgia woman blames 'God,' solar eclipse for Florida interstate shooting
April 8 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman blamed Monday's solar eclipse and "God' for allegedly going on a highway shooting spree in Florida that injured two people.
Donald Trump says states should dictate abortion laws
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Donald Trump says states should dictate abortion laws
April 8 (UPI) -- Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shared his updated stance on abortion rights on social media Monday, saying its legality should remain with the states.
