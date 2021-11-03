Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 3, 2021

Supreme Court justices question legality of restrictive N.Y. gun law

Wednesday was the first time the high court heard a major gun rights case in more than a decade.

By Clyde Hughes
Christian and Sean Kaufman attend a rally to support gun rights at an event near an NRA convention at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, on May 5, 2018. File Photo by Sergio Flores/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- In a rare occasion on Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a major gun rights case that targets a New York law that makes it difficult for residents to carry firearms in public.

The law restricts issuing gun permits to applicants unless they can demonstrate a need to carry the weapons outside the home.

The challenge was brought by two New York men who were denied licenses to carry their guns in public.

During arguments Wednesday, the court's conservative justices appeared skeptical of the law's legality.

"If criminals have guns, why can't law-abiding citizens defend themselves," Justice Samuel Alito asked New York state lawyers.

Chief Justice John Roberts expressed concern about the state's licensing system, but also showed come concern about where revoking the law might allow firearms to go, such as sporting events, bars and school campuses.

Plaintiffs attorneys argued that the state can't cap the rights of gun owners just because they live in populated areas. One of the attorneys, Paul Clement, noted that seven of the 10 largest U.S. cities do not have the same restrictions as the New York law.

New York Solicitor General Barbara Underwood argued that the law fits within a long history of cities restricting public carry, and was not "an outlier. California, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island all have similar laws.

Liberal justice Stephen Breyer warned of "gun-related" chaos if the court effectively allows anyone and everyone who seeks a permit to get one.

Wednesday was the first time the high court has heard arguments in a major gun rights case since rulings in 2008 and 2010 that protected firearms at home for self-defense.

"Simply put, the state cannot reserve for a happy few a right that the Constitution protects for all 'the people,'" Clement said, according to NBC News.

New York Attorney General Leticia James argued that local governments have a compelling interest in reducing violent crime, and restrictive guns laws have been an effective tool for doing so.

James argued that dismissing the law would "jeopardize" firearms restrictions that all states and the federal government have adopted to protect the public in sensitive places, like courthouses, airports, gaming facilities and houses of worship.

The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court

Members of the U.S. Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the court in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Seated, from left to right, are Associate Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor. Standing, from left to right, are Associate Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

