April 8, 2024 / 1:16 PM

Jonathan Majors sentenced to domestic violence counseling in assault of ex-girlfriend

By Chris Benson
Jonathan Majors was sentenced to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling after he was found guilty of abusing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Jonathan Majors was sentenced to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling after he was found guilty of abusing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Marvel actor Jonathan Majors on Monday was sentenced to counseling after being found guilty of harassment and assault of his ex-girlfriend.

Majors, 34, was sentenced Monday to 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling in connection with the March 2023 incident involving his girlfriend at the time, Grace Jabbari, who was caught on camera being shoved back into an SUV by the actor in the Lower Manhattan area of Canal Street.

The court also ordered that he continue mental health counseling and granted Jabbari a full protective order, requiring that Majors stay away from her.

Majors faced a maximum 364 days in jail after he was convicted of reckless assault in December and if any of the terms of the sentencing are violated, Majors would face a year in prison.

Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Michael Gaffey, however, told the court that "jail is not necessary" after declining to toss out the misdemeanor assault conviction last week.

"The jury reasonably could have concluded that Defendant recklessly caused physical injury to Ms. Jabbari," Gaffey wrote in his ruling.

Jabbari testified at the podium in the courtroom on Monday that she believes Majors "is not sorry" for his actions.

"When I was with him I became a different version of myself. I was small, scared and vulnerable," Jabbari said.

"He has not accepted responsibility. And he will do it again. He will abuse other women."

"This is a man who believes he is above the law," Jabbari added. "Therefore, he remains a danger to those around him."

In December, Majors was found guilty of third-degree reckless assault and second-degree harassment in a split verdict stemming from the March altercation in New York City with Jabbari.

Jabbari had testified that she had seen a text message pop up on Majors' phone screen that said "I wish I was kissing you" before she tried to grab it.

The jury concluded that Majors had recklessly, but not intentionally, injured Jabbari's arm.

The sentencing had originally been scheduled for February before being delayed to Monday as Majors' lawyers appealed to vacate the verdict.

Majors -- who was fired by Disney/Marvel studies within hours after the December verdict -- is preparing a counterclaim against Jabbari, according to his defense attorney.

Majors' defense attorney said she is "optimistic" that her client will return to filmmaking.

"This has been the most challenging year of Mr. Majors' life," said Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry. "He promises to complete whatever program the court orders with an open heart."

