Jonathan Majors' lawyer releases remarks from alleged victim

March 30 (UPI) -- A lawyer for Jonathan Majors, known for his most recent roles in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, released remarks Thursday from his alleged victim after he was arrested in New York City on Saturday. Majors, 33, was arrested Saturday after New York Police Department officers responded to a 911 call the actor made to an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan about 11:14 a.m. reporting an alleged domestic dispute. Advertisement

Police said an alleged victim, described as 30-year-old woman, had minor injuries to her head and neck, and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. A police spokesman told UPI that Majors was arrested after allegations of strangulation, assault and harassment.

Majors was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, attempted assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree and harassment in the second degree, according to his lawyer Priya Chaudhry.

Chaudhry provided a screenshot of the woman's remarks by email to UPI on Thursday. The woman, who was not identified, made the remarks to Majors in an apparent text message.

"Please let me know you're okay when you get this. They assured me that you won't be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight," the woman allegedly said, according to the screenshot provided to UPI.

Chaudhry said in a statement that the messages were sent by the woman on Sunday, when just hours after police responded to the apartment.

"I'm so angry that they did. And I'm so sorry that you're in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you're out," the woman allegedly said, adding, "I love you."

In another message sent later, the woman told Majors that she "reiterated" to police that prosecutors "do not have my blessing on any charges being placed."

"I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately," the woman allegedly said. "The judge is definitely going to be told this. She ensured this to me."

The woman asserts in the message that the origin of the 911 call that led to Majors' arrest stemmed from the woman "collapsing and passing out" and "your worry as my partner due to our communication prior."

Chaudhry previously said that Majors' defense team will present evidence including "video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place" as well as witness testimony and "two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations."

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever," Chaudhry said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday.

"The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

