Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 5, 2024 / 7:59 AM

400,000 without power as deadly Nor'easter slams New England

By Clyde Hughes
Waves crash over the seawall next to a home in Marshfield, Massachusetts, on February 13. A new nor-easter hit New England this week. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE
Waves crash over the seawall next to a home in Marshfield, Massachusetts, on February 13. A new nor-easter hit New England this week. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

April 5 (UPI) -- A deadly Nor'easter storm left hundreds of thousands of people without power into Friday morning while floods and heavy snow disrupted travel.

More than 280,000 people remained without power in Maine and another 111,400 in New Hampshire as of early Friday morning, according to poweroutage.us.

Advertisement

The storm produced heavy rain, snow in some areas and high winds that knocked down electrical lines and trees.

The National Weather Service said the coastal low will continue off the Gulf of Maine on Friday.

Related

"Closer to the coast, these may be rain showers in the afternoon," the NWS said. "Still breezy today with wind gusts of 20-30 mph. Rain and snow showers continue into Saturday, although accumulating snow will be limited to the mountains."

The service issued winter storm warnings and advisories throughout portions of New England on Friday. Coastal flooding warnings were issued for Pennsylvania and New Jersey throughout the day on Friday as well.

The storm was blamed for several deaths in the region.

A massive tree fell on a car in Westchester County, N.Y. that killed Cathy Tusiani, 50, less than a mile from her home on Wednesday. She was the wife of a New York Yankees executive. Authorities said gusts of more than 50 mph were hitting the area at the time.

Advertisement

"It's been mayhem," Mount Vernon Department of Public Works Commissioner Damani Bush said, according to CBS News. "We had a major storm come through, high winds, about 65 mph gusts, so we had 20, 30 trees come down and more than 1,000 without power. It was a tough night."

Toppled trees killed two others in the Philadelphia suburbs on Wednesday. Mary Baker, 82, died when a tree fell on her vehicle in Montgomery County. Michael Kranyak, 70, of Wilmington, Del., died when a falling tree crushed his vehicle in Aston Township.

One woman died and a child was injured following a house explosion in New Hampshire during the storm, officials said. The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Latest Headlines

Yellen talks 'overcapacity' of Chinese goods in meetings with officials, business leaders
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Yellen talks 'overcapacity' of Chinese goods in meetings with officials, business leaders
April 5 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday began her first full day of meetings in China with officials and international business leaders.
British billionaire fined $5M, sentenced to 3 years probation for insider trading
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
British billionaire fined $5M, sentenced to 3 years probation for insider trading
April 5 (UPI) -- A federal court in New York court fined British Billionaire Joe Lewis $5 million after he pleaded guilty to orchestrating what U.S. prosecutors said was a "brazen" insider trading scheme.
Port of Baltimore to open for limited maritime traffic in 4 weeks, USACE says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Port of Baltimore to open for limited maritime traffic in 4 weeks, USACE says
April 5 (UPI) -- Military engineers working to clear debris of a bridge that collapsed into the Patapsco River last week said they expect limited maritime traffic to be able to move through the Port of Baltimore by the end of the month.
Ex-Trump Justice Dept. lawyer faces disbarment over 2020 election scheme
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-Trump Justice Dept. lawyer faces disbarment over 2020 election scheme
April 5 (UPI) -- Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark violated ethic rules when he supported former President Donald Trump's effort to subvert the 2020 election and could be disbarred.
U.S. issues fresh round of Iran-targeted sanctions
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. issues fresh round of Iran-targeted sanctions
April 4 (UPI) -- The United States issued Iran-targeted sanctions on Thursday, as the Biden administration seeks to threaten Tehran's ability to fund its Middle Eastern proxies and support Russia's war in Ukraine.
Female right whale dead from blunt trauma, NOAA says
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Female right whale dead from blunt trauma, NOAA says
April 4 (UPI) -- Marine fisheries experts say necropsy results reveal the recent death of a right whale in the Atlantic Ocean off the Virginia coast is consistent with "blunt force from trauma from a vessel strike prior to death."
Cocaine trafficker sentenced to 13 years in prison
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Cocaine trafficker sentenced to 13 years in prison
April 4 (UPI) -- The Justice Department sentenced a Dominican Republic national to 13 years and one month in prison for his role in an international conspiracy to traffic more than 2,000 pounds of cocaine into the United States.
Opendoor to pay $62 million for misleading home sellers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Opendoor to pay $62 million for misleading home sellers
April 4 (UPI) -- Some 55,000 home sellers who used Opendoor Technologies to sell their house stand to receive a rebate of more than $1,000, the Federal Trade Commission announced Wednesday.
Biden marks King assassination anniversary
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden marks King assassination anniversary
April 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden marked the 56th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. Thursday.
Coast Guard searching for man who jumped off cruise ship in Bahamas
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Coast Guard searching for man who jumped off cruise ship in Bahamas
April 4 (UPI) -- The Coast Guard is searching between Cuba and the Bahamas after an allegedly drunken 20-year-old jumped from one of the upper decks of a cruise ship, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In civil fraud case, Trump submits corrected bond after rejection by N.Y. courts
In civil fraud case, Trump submits corrected bond after rejection by N.Y. courts
Coast Guard searching for man who jumped off cruise ship in Bahamas
Coast Guard searching for man who jumped off cruise ship in Bahamas
Prosecutors recommend 10-15 year sentences for Jennifer, James Crumbley
Prosecutors recommend 10-15 year sentences for Jennifer, James Crumbley
'Sophisticated group' lifts $30M from L.A. storage facility over Easter Sunday
'Sophisticated group' lifts $30M from L.A. storage facility over Easter Sunday
Israel braces for Iranian retaliation for airstrike on embassy in Syria
Israel braces for Iranian retaliation for airstrike on embassy in Syria
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement