400,000 without power as deadly Nor'easter slams New England

Waves crash over the seawall next to a home in Marshfield, Massachusetts, on February 13. A new nor-easter hit New England this week. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

April 5 (UPI) -- A deadly Nor'easter storm left hundreds of thousands of people without power into Friday morning while floods and heavy snow disrupted travel. More than 280,000 people remained without power in Maine and another 111,400 in New Hampshire as of early Friday morning, according to poweroutage.us. Advertisement

The storm produced heavy rain, snow in some areas and high winds that knocked down electrical lines and trees.

The National Weather Service said the coastal low will continue off the Gulf of Maine on Friday.

"Closer to the coast, these may be rain showers in the afternoon," the NWS said. "Still breezy today with wind gusts of 20-30 mph. Rain and snow showers continue into Saturday, although accumulating snow will be limited to the mountains."

The service issued winter storm warnings and advisories throughout portions of New England on Friday. Coastal flooding warnings were issued for Pennsylvania and New Jersey throughout the day on Friday as well.

The storm was blamed for several deaths in the region.

A massive tree fell on a car in Westchester County, N.Y. that killed Cathy Tusiani, 50, less than a mile from her home on Wednesday. She was the wife of a New York Yankees executive. Authorities said gusts of more than 50 mph were hitting the area at the time.

Advertisement

"It's been mayhem," Mount Vernon Department of Public Works Commissioner Damani Bush said, according to CBS News. "We had a major storm come through, high winds, about 65 mph gusts, so we had 20, 30 trees come down and more than 1,000 without power. It was a tough night."

Toppled trees killed two others in the Philadelphia suburbs on Wednesday. Mary Baker, 82, died when a tree fell on her vehicle in Montgomery County. Michael Kranyak, 70, of Wilmington, Del., died when a falling tree crushed his vehicle in Aston Township.

One woman died and a child was injured following a house explosion in New Hampshire during the storm, officials said. The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.