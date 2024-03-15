Homes, buildings destroyed as tornadoes touch down in Indiana

March 15 (UPI) -- Homes and buildings were destroyed and several people were injured when tornadoes tore through east-central Indiana Thursday night, authorities and officials said.

Officials in Randolph County near the Indiana-Ohio border confirmed in a statement that the tornado touched down in the city of Winchester at around 8 p.m. The storm, it said, was produced "tennis ball-size hall."

"TAKE COVER NOW!" it warned.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter confirmed to reporters in an early Friday press conference that buildings and homes in city of some 4,600 people had been "completely destroyed" but the extent of the damage was unknown.

Work will begin Friday morning to go through the rubble to "fund out if there's anyone still within the confines of those collapsed buildings."

Carter also rejected earlier reports that three people had died in the storm, stating "we are not aware of any fatalities."

He added that "there have been many, many significant injuries," though specifics were unknown.

Indiana Homeland Security is urging the public to avoid the impacted area of Winchester.

In nearby Delaware County, officials confirmed in a statement that it had suffered "significant" tornado damage, especially in the town of Selma.

"Initial assessments suggest that up to 50% of structures in Selma have been damaged," it said, though adding it was relieved to say that "only minor injuries" had been reported.

Gov. Eric Holcomb offered his "deepest condolences & prayers" to those affected by the storms.

"The people of Winchester are resilient & should know the state will walk alongside & support them as we pick up the pieces & rebuild," he said in a statement on X.

In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed a tornado had moved through at least two counties, causing minor injuries and "significant structural damage."

According to a statement from the National Weather Service, there were reports of eight tornadoes touching down Thursday night in Indiana, Ohio and Texas.