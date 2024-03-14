Winter storm brings Denver to a halt

March 14 (UPI) -- A foot or more of snow brought Denver to a standstill Thursday, closing schools, snarling traffic, disrupting travel and delighting skiers as March continued as the snowiest month in recent history for Colorado's capital city.
Safety concerns prompted the Colorado Department of Transportation to close stretches of Interstate 70 on Thursday, including a 90-mile stretch between mile markers 169 and 259, which will remain closed until at least noon Friday, the department said on X.