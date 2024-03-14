Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 14, 2024 / 11:57 PM

Winter storm brings Denver to a halt

By Mark Moran
An 18-wheeler is stranded along a stretch of U.S. Interstate 70 after a blizzard prompted the closure a 90 mile stretch of the freeway Thursday. Photo courtesy of Colorado State Patrol/X.
1 of 2 | An 18-wheeler is stranded along a stretch of U.S. Interstate 70 after a blizzard prompted the closure a 90 mile stretch of the freeway Thursday. Photo courtesy of Colorado State Patrol/X.

March 14 (UPI) -- A foot or more of snow brought Denver to a standstill Thursday, closing schools, snarling traffic, disrupting travel and delighting skiers as March continued as the snowiest month in recent history for Colorado's capital city.

Safety concerns prompted the Colorado Department of Transportation to close stretches of Interstate 70 on Thursday, including a 90-mile stretch between mile markers 169 and 259, which will remain closed until at least noon Friday, the department said on X.

Advertisement

"If you have to ask 'How do I get there?' the answer is, you can't," the Colorado State Patrol said on X.

The foothills around Denver are expected to get as much as five feet of snow before all is said and done, AccuWeather said.

As of Thursday morning, 800 flights had been canceled at the Denver International Airport and as many as 120,000 customers were without power Thursday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until mid morning on Friday.

Heavy snow in March is not unusual for Denver. Four of the city's top 20 snowstorms have happened between March 13 and 22 -- and 10 have occurred in March or April.

Advertisement

Parts of Wyoming, New Mexico, Utah and Arizona are also seeing heavy snow.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ex-California rideshare driver arrested for anti-Semitic attack
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ex-California rideshare driver arrested for anti-Semitic attack
March 14 (UPI) -- A former California rideshare driver was arrested Wednesday for assaulting a passenger he believed was either Jewish or from Israel.
U.S. Senate confirms ambassador to Haiti amid violence
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Senate confirms ambassador to Haiti amid violence
March 14 (UPI) -- Against the backdrop of political uncertainty and escalating violence in Haiti, the Senate on Thursday confirmed Dennis Hankins ambassador to the Caribbean country.
Jurors find Michigan shooter's father guilty on 4 manslaughter counts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jurors find Michigan shooter's father guilty on 4 manslaughter counts
March 14 (UPI) -- A jury found James Crumbley guilty on all four counts of involuntary manslaughter Thursday.
Pornhub blocks access in Texas over age-restriction law
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pornhub blocks access in Texas over age-restriction law
March 14 (UPI) -- Fighting back against the state's age verification requirement, Pornhub blocked access to its content in Texas Thursday. Anyone with an IP address in Texas is blocked from entering the pornography platform.
Bernie Sanders introduces legislative proposal for 32-hour workweek
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bernie Sanders introduces legislative proposal for 32-hour workweek
March 14 (UPI) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has proposed a bill to reduce the 40-hour workweek to 32.
Judge denies New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez request to drop bribery charges
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge denies New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez request to drop bribery charges
March 14 (UPI) -- A judge refused Thursday to dismiss bribery and other charges against Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey on the grounds that they violated protections given to members of Congress in the Constitution.
All that glitters is gold? Gibson releasing $50K 'Stairway to Heaven' replica guitar
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
All that glitters is gold? Gibson releasing $50K 'Stairway to Heaven' replica guitar
March 14 (UPI) -- Fans now have a chance to own a copy of "the coolest guitar in rock." The Gibson EDS-1275 Doubleneck Collector's Edition is a replica of the same guitar used by Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page on 'Stairway to Heaven.'
Judge denies Donald Trump's bid to dismiss classified documents case
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge denies Donald Trump's bid to dismiss classified documents case
March 14 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday rejected one of Donald Trump's motions to dismiss the classified documents case against him in Florida.
6 Massachusetts teens charged with hate crimes after alleged 'slave auction' on Snapchat
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
6 Massachusetts teens charged with hate crimes after alleged 'slave auction' on Snapchat
March 14 (UPI) -- Six Massachusetts eighth graders face criminal charges for their alleged participation in a "mock slave auction" and racist comments aimed at Black students on Snapchat, officials said Thursday.
Wildfire responses from federal agencies need to be reformed, Senate panel told
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Wildfire responses from federal agencies need to be reformed, Senate panel told
WASHINGTON, March 14 (UPI) -- With approximately 70,000 wildfires a year since 1983, federal agencies told U.S. senators on Thursday that emergency responses must be reformed to better aid affected communities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge denies Donald Trump's bid to dismiss classified documents case
Judge denies Donald Trump's bid to dismiss classified documents case
Kim Jong Un test-drives North Korea's new battle tank
Kim Jong Un test-drives North Korea's new battle tank
American Airlines Boeing 777 makes emergency landing with mechanical issue
American Airlines Boeing 777 makes emergency landing with mechanical issue
At least 20 dead, 150 wounded in attack on Gaza food aid site
At least 20 dead, 150 wounded in attack on Gaza food aid site
On Pi Day, FDA revokes regulations for frozen cherry pie
On Pi Day, FDA revokes regulations for frozen cherry pie
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement