Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 5, 2024 / 2:12 PM

UAW says super majority of Alabama Mercedes workers sign union cards, petition for vote

By Clyde Hughes

April 5 (UPI) -- The United Auto Workers said on Friday that a super majority of workers at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama have signed union cards and filed a petition to vote on whether to be represented.

A union at one of the South's biggest auto plants, with some 6,000 employees, could shake up the so-called right-to-work state and others like it as the UAW continues to push to increase membership.

Advertisement

If the Tuscaloosa County Mercedes-Benz workers move toward a vote, it would be the second in the South recently. In Chattanooga, Tenn., workers at a Volkswagen plant have slated a vote in two weeks to become UAW represented.

The UAW said it will now apply to the National Labor Relations Board for a union vote at the plant. It said it hopes to have an election as early as May.

Related

"We are standing up for every worker in Alabama," said Jeremy Kimbrell, a measurement operator at Mercedes in a statement released by the UAW.

"At Mercedes, at Hyundai and hundreds of other companies, Alabama workers have made billions of dollars for executives and shareholders, but we haven't gotten our fair share. We're going to turn things around with this vote. We're going to end the Alabama discount."

Advertisement

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, though, has spoken out against the unionizing effort, suggesting it is a political move by President Joe Biden and the UAW, which back Democrats. She said Mercedes-Benz has benefitted Alabama families without a union since 1993.

"Let me be crystal clear that Joe Biden's UAW has no interest in seeing Alabama succeed," Ivey said, according to AL.com. "Instead, their interest here is ensuring money from hardworking Alabama families end up in the UAW bank account."

Latest Headlines

Watch live: President Biden to give remarks on Baltimore bridge collapse, port reopening
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Watch live: President Biden to give remarks on Baltimore bridge collapse, port reopening
April 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday will be in Baltimore to visit the site of the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse and to outlines the federal government's response to the cleanup effort, the White House said.
Female right whale dead from blunt trauma, NOAA says
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Female right whale dead from blunt trauma, NOAA says
April 4 (UPI) -- Marine fisheries experts say necropsy results reveal the recent death of a right whale in the Atlantic Ocean off the Virginia coast are consistent with "blunt force from trauma from a vessel strike prior to death."
FAA announces 148M in funding for airport projects in 28 states, Guam
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
FAA announces 148M in funding for airport projects in 28 states, Guam
April 5 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration Friday announced $148.3 million in airport projects in 28 states and Guam. Funding is from the Biden administration infrastructure law.
Meta to label broader range of AI-generated content
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Meta to label broader range of AI-generated content
April 5 (UPI) -- Meta said on Friday it plans to label more content that is manipulated or created by artificial intelligence as part of an updated review process and policy after feedback from its Oversight Board.
Damage assessments underway after rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits northeast U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Damage assessments underway after rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits northeast U.S.
April 5 (UPI) -- Assessments are still ongoing in areas where the 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit in central New Jersey and was felt throughout the large part of the New York and New England region.
Biden says 303,000 jobs added in March a milestone in economic comeback
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden says 303,000 jobs added in March a milestone in economic comeback
April 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Friday that the 303,000 U.S. jobs created in March marks a milestone in America's comeback, with 15 million jobs created since he took office.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to travel to Washington for official visit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to travel to Washington for official visit
April 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Japan's prime minister are set to meet at the White House in coming days.
Apple lays off 600 workers after moving away from self-driving car plans
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Apple lays off 600 workers after moving away from self-driving car plans
April 5 (UPI) -- Tech giant Apple has laid off more than 600 workers in California after abandoning its self-driving car and smartwatch display projects, according to a report.
Yellen talks 'overcapacity' of Chinese goods in meetings with officials, business leaders
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Yellen talks 'overcapacity' of Chinese goods in meetings with officials, business leaders
April 5 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday began her first full day of meetings in China with officials and international business leaders.
400,000 without power as deadly Nor'easter slams New England
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
400,000 without power as deadly Nor'easter slams New England
April 5 (UPI) -- Nearly 400,000 remained without power in Maine and New Hampshire as a deadly nor'easter blew through the Northeast on Thursday for a second day, leaving flooding, damage and some deaths across a multi-state region.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coast Guard searching for man who jumped off cruise ship in Bahamas
Coast Guard searching for man who jumped off cruise ship in Bahamas
In civil fraud case, Trump submits corrected bond after rejection by N.Y. courts
In civil fraud case, Trump submits corrected bond after rejection by N.Y. courts
Opendoor to pay $62 million for misleading home sellers
Opendoor to pay $62 million for misleading home sellers
'Sophisticated group' lifts $30M from L.A. storage facility over Easter Sunday
'Sophisticated group' lifts $30M from L.A. storage facility over Easter Sunday
Damage assessments underway after rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits northeast U.S.
Damage assessments underway after rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits northeast U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement