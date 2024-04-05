Meta to label broader range of AI-generated content

Meta said Friday it will begin labeling a broader range of AI-generated content and will not remove such content unless it violates other policies. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Meta said on Friday it plans to label more content that is manipulated or created by artificial intelligence as part of an updated review process and policy after feedback from its Oversight Board. The tech giant said it will begin labeling video, audio and image content on Facebook, Instagram and Threads with a "Made with AI" marking beginning in May on content that bears "industry standard image indicators" and when people disclose that images were made with AI. Advertisement

"If we determine that digitally-created or altered images, video or audio create a particularly high risk of materially deceiving the public on a matter of importance, we may add a more prominent label so people have more information and context," Meta said.

Meta added that while it may add these more detailed labels, it won't remove the content from the platforms unless it violates other policies such as its policies against voter interference, bullying and harassment, violence and incitement, citing a ruling by the independent Oversight Board in February.

"We agree with the Oversight Board's recommendation that providing transparency and additional context is now the better way to address manipulated media and avoid the risk of unnecessarily restricting freedom of speech, so we'll keep this content on our platforms so we can add labels and content," said Monika Bickert, vice president of content policy at Meta, in a statement.

The Oversight Board urged Meta to update its approach at manipulated images to "reflect a boarder range of content that exists today" and provide proper context about the content with labels.

In February, the Oversight Board took Meta to said Meta's policy on AI-generated content was too narrow and provided a loophole for bad actors to get around the initial intent of identifying such manipulated content while protecting free speech.

In that particular incident, the board agreed to keep up a highly edited video that made it look like President Joe Biden was touching his granddaughter inappropriately but admitted the current policy left their hands tied.

"We agree with the Oversight Board's argument that our existing approach is too narrow since it only covers videos that are created or altered by AI to make a person appear to say something they didn't say," Bickert said.

"In the last four years, and particularly last year, people have developed other kinds of realistic AI-generated content like audio and photos and this technology quickly evolved. As the board noted, it's equally important to address manipulation that shows a person doing something they didn't do."