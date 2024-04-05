FAA announces 148M in funding for airport projects in 28 states, Guam

The FAA Friday announced $148.3 million in funding for airports in 28 states from the Biden administration bipartisan infrastructure law. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the money will help 70 airports complete vital infrastructure projects. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration Friday announced $148.3 million in airport projects in 28 states and Guam. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the funding, provided under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law "will help 70 airports complete vital infrastructure projects that improve safety and efficiency." Advertisement

"This is another example of the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to modernizing America's aviation system, keeping it safe and efficient for generations to come," Buttigieg said.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grants grants program provides roughly $15 billion in funding, with $3 billion each year for five years.

The four biggest grants are $61.9 million to Orlando International Airport in Florida, $22.1 million to Boston's Logan International, $13.6 million to Dallas Love Field in Texas and $12 million to Rhode Island T.F. Green International in Warwick, Rhode Island.

A full list of AIG grants being announced is on the FAA website.

So far nearly $9 billion in AIG money has been made available to airports throughout the United States.

"President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes a historic investment in our nation's infrastructure and competitiveness by rebuilding America's roads and bridges, upgrading and expanding public transit and rail, and modernizing the nation's ports and airports," the FAA said.

Advertisement

The FAA added that so far, more than $448 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has been announced for more than 51,000 infrastructure projects.

That funding, according to the FAA, has also mobilized more than $685 billion in private-sector manufacturing and clean energy investments.

The money is being used by airports to expand existing terminals, rehabilitate taxiway pavement and lighting systems, construct new airport buildings, expand cargo capacities, upgrade existing buildings and reconstruct runways among other uses.

"These grants help airports across the nation sustain and improve critical infrastructure to advance the safest, most efficient airport system in the world," FAA Associate Administrator for Airports, Shannetta R. Griffin said.