Biden administration announces $623M in grants for EV charging stations

A view of the Plug-Zen multi-vehicle charging station at the 2022 International CES, at the Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas on January 5, 2022. The Biden administration said on Thursday it is offering $623 million to increase charging station capacity around the country. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Thursday announced $623 million in grants to develop build a network of electric vehicle charging stations throughout the nation. The funds, allocated under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law made $2.5 billion Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program will help pay for 47 EV charging and alternative fuel projects in 22 states and Puerto Rico. Advertisement

"America led the arrival of the automotive era and now we have a chance to lead the world in the EV revolution -- securing jobs, savings, and benefits for Americans in the process," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. "This funding will help ensure that EV chargers are accessible, reliable and convenient for American drivers, while creating jobs in charger manufacturing, installation and maintenance for American workers."

The Federal Highway Administration will divide up the funds into two different pots. Some $311 million will go to 36 community projects, that will invest in urban and rural communities in high-use locations, such as schools, parks and near multi-family housing.

Eleven so-called "corridor" recipients will get the remaining $312 million to establish charging stations along roadways that the administration designates as "alternative fuel corridors." The plan will be to close the gap between other national charging and alternative-fueling networks.

"Every community across the nation deserves access to convenient and reliable clean transportation," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

The projects include $10 million for EV charging stations for residents in multi-family housing in New Jersey, $15 million for 87 electric vehicle charging stations in Maryland, $70 million for hydrogen fueling stations for freight trucks in Texas, $15 million for 52 fast charges and 62 Level 2 chargers at 15 county library system branches in California, $15 million for 40 fast chargers and 12 Level 2 Chargers in Washington and Oregon, $12 million to build 48 electric vehicle charges in Mesa, Ariz., and $1.4 million to build an EV charging station in Haines, Alaska, for the Chilkoot Indian Association.

Many of the projects aim to bring electric vehicle infrastructure to disadvantaged or rural communities.

"This charging infrastructure is making sure that everyone from the local business owner to a freight truck operator can conveniently and reliably get where they need go," Shailen Bhatt, the administrator with the Federal Highway Administration said, according to ABC News.

White House national climate advisor Ali Zaidi told reporters that there are 170,000 EV chargers already in place throughout the United States, with the administration on track to reach President Joe Biden's goal of 500,000 by 20230.

"The U.S. is taking the lead globally on electric vehicles," Zaidi said, according to The Guardian. "We will continue to see this buildout over the coming years and decades until we've achieved a fully net zero transportation sector."