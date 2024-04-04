Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 4, 2024 / 7:52 PM

Judge orders DHS to house migrant children while they await processing

By Ehren Wynder
Customs and Border Patrol pass out snacks to apprehended migrants as they wait to be processed at the Paso del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas in 2019. U.S. District Court Judge Dolly Gee found the government over several years repeatedly violated the 1997 Flores agreement, which ensures proper treatment of migrant children in U.S. custody. File Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI
Customs and Border Patrol pass out snacks to apprehended migrants as they wait to be processed at the Paso del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas in 2019. U.S. District Court Judge Dolly Gee found the government over several years repeatedly violated the 1997 Flores agreement, which ensures proper treatment of migrant children in U.S. custody. File Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ordered U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials to quickly remove migrant children from open-air detention facilities in southern California and house them in safe conditions while they await formal processing.

Judge Dolly Gee of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California issued an order Wednesday declaring the children were under the legal custody of the Department of Homeland Security and therefore entitled to safe housing even if they were not formally processed.

Advertisement

The lawyers who represented the children argued they are entitled to housing and services under the 1997 Flores Settlement Agreement, which established standards of treatment for migrant children in government custody, including that they be housed in facilities with toilets, food and drinking water.

Lawyers for the Department of Justice argued the department was not obligated to provide such services as the children were not yet formally taken into custody. They did not, however, dispute the poor conditions of the sites.

Related

"CBP has been apprehending and transporting minors to safe and sanitary U.S. Border Patrol facilities in a prompt manner ... But until that occurs, plaintiffs are not in DHS custody," DHS lawyers wrote.

Advertisement

Gee argued that even though the children have not been formally processed, the fact that their movement is controlled by CBP agents means they are under the legal custody of the U.S. government.

The court order, which takes effect immediately, is expected to impact thousands of children at seven open-air sites near San Diego and Jacumba Hot Springs in southern California.

Migrants might wait at these temporary holding sites for days before CBP transfers them to indoor facilities to formally process them.

Immigration activists have reported "squalid" conditions at these facilities, with children often not receiving adequate food and the sites lacking in a sufficient number of dumpsters and portable toilets.

"This means that the [open-air sites] not only have a foul smell, but also that trash is strewn about the [sites], and class members are forced to relieve themselves outdoors," Gee wrote.

Gee has repeatedly found violations of the Flores agreement over the past several years and under both Republican and Democratic administrations.

Nearly 152,000 migrant apprehensions occurred in the San Diego sector in just the first five months of fiscal year 2024, a nearly 72% increase from FY2023.

Agency officials argued the current immigration system is not equipped to handle this influx of migrants and that Gee's ruling did not come with additional resources to make her order achievabel.

Advertisement

Gee, however, was relentless in her order, noting despite "practical difficulties," CBP "has not been processing class members as expeditiously as possible," and that it "finds the ability to process children more efficiently in times of scrutiny."

Latest Headlines

Coast Guard searching for man who jumped off cruise ship in Bahamas
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Coast Guard searching for man who jumped off cruise ship in Bahamas
April 4 (UPI) -- The Coast Guard is searching between Cuba and the Bahamas after an allegedly drunken 20-year-old jumped from one of the upper decks of a cruise ship, officials said.
'Tragic day' as New Hampshire house explosion kills woman, injures child
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Tragic day' as New Hampshire house explosion kills woman, injures child
April 4 (UPI) -- A woman is dead and a child injured following a house explosion in New Hampshire Thursday, officials said. 
1 dead, 2 injured after piece of crane falls on bridge in Florida
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
1 dead, 2 injured after piece of crane falls on bridge in Florida
April 4 (UPI) -- A construction worker is dead and two people were hospitalized after a piece of a crane fell onto the Southeast Third Avenue bridge over the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale Thursday, according to firefighters.
Colorado State University predicts 23 named storms for Atlantic hurricane season
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Colorado State University predicts 23 named storms for Atlantic hurricane season
April 4 (UPI) -- Colorado State University on Thursday predicted high levels of Atlantic hurricane activity in an initial 2024 forecast.
Wisconsin now will teach Asian American, Hmong studies in K-12 public schools
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wisconsin now will teach Asian American, Hmong studies in K-12 public schools
April 4 (UPI) -- Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill requiring Wisconsin's K-12 public schools to teach Asian American and Hmong history.
Chiefs' Rashee Rice admits involvement in high-speed Lamborghini crash in Dallas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chiefs' Rashee Rice admits involvement in high-speed Lamborghini crash in Dallas
April 4 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has apologized and admitted fault for his involvement in a high-speed, six-vehicle crash in Dallas over the weekend, his lawyer said Thursday.
Political group No Labels drops search for third-party presidential candidate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Political group No Labels drops search for third-party presidential candidate
April 4 (UPI) -- The advocacy group No Labels announced Thursday that it is stopping efforts to find a third-party candidate for the 2024 presidential election, according to CEO Nancy Jacobson.
Report: Hot air balloon pilot had ketamine in his system during Arizona crash that killed 4
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Report: Hot air balloon pilot had ketamine in his system during Arizona crash that killed 4
April 4 (UPI) -- The pilot of a hot air balloon that crashed in the Arizona desert and killed four people in January had elevated levels of ketamine in his system, an autopsy found.
'Sophisticated group' lifts $30M from L.A. storage facility over Easter Sunday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Sophisticated group' lifts $30M from L.A. storage facility over Easter Sunday
April 4 (UPI) -- The FBI and Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the biggest cash heist in the city's history after burglars made off with as much as $30 million on Easter Sunday.
Judge denies Donald Trump's attempt to dismiss classified documents case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge denies Donald Trump's attempt to dismiss classified documents case
April 4 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon denied Donald Trump's attempt to dismiss the classified documents case against him on Thursday, saying the Presidential Records Act does not apply pretrial.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In civil fraud case, Trump submits corrected bond after rejection by N.Y. courts
In civil fraud case, Trump submits corrected bond after rejection by N.Y. courts
Body found on Lake Ontario identified decades later as man who went over Niagara Falls
Body found on Lake Ontario identified decades later as man who went over Niagara Falls
Self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" Taylor James Johnatakis gets 87 months for Jan. 6 riot
Self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" Taylor James Johnatakis gets 87 months for Jan. 6 riot
Prosecutors recommend 10-15 year sentences for Jennifer, James Crumbley
Prosecutors recommend 10-15 year sentences for Jennifer, James Crumbley
At least 10 dead, over 1,000 hurt in Taiwan earthquake as survivor search continues
At least 10 dead, over 1,000 hurt in Taiwan earthquake as survivor search continues
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement