April 3, 2024 / 2:25 PM

Biden administration signs proclamation to protect Colorado's Thompson Divide

By Clyde Hughes
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland waits to make remarks in front of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis on March 21. She discussed a proclamation protecting Colorado's Thompson Divide on Wednesday. Phot by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland waits to make remarks in front of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis on March 21. She discussed a proclamation protecting Colorado's Thompson Divide on Wednesday. Phot by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a proclamation on Wednesday establishing Colorado's Camp Hale, the Continental Divide National Monument, covering more than 221,000 acres for 20 years.

The effort coincides with work done by the local Thompson Divide Coalition, made up of rural farmers and ranchers who looked for protection in the three-county area from oil and natural gas drilling companies.

"The Thompson Divide area is a treasured landscape, valued for its wildlife habitat, clean air and water and abundant recreation, ecological and scenic values," said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in a statement.

"The Biden-Harris administration is committed to ensuring that special places like these are protected for future generations."

Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper with Rep. Joe Neguse, released a joint statement in support of protecting the area from oil and gas drilling as well. They said it was a move that had wide local support.

"Coloradoans fought for decades to protect the Thompson Divide and Mt. Emmons," Bennet said in the statement. "This announcement is a testament to the persistence of Colorado farmers, ranchers, hunters, anglers, recreationists, wildlife enthusiasts and conservation groups, who were unrelenting in their work to protect the landscape we all love."

Trade groups like the Western Energy Alliance had opposed such moves in the past but had not issued a public statement on Biden's proclamation as of Wednesday afternoon.

The alliance said in front of Congress last year that removing the land would stop the development of the Mancos Shale formation, claiming that it would starve the country of its future energy needs.

