April 3 (UPI) -- Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., underwent unexpected surgery to remove a blood clot in her leg. Boebert's campaign said the surgery Tuesday morning at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colo., successfully removed the clot and inserted a stent that would address her symptoms. Advertisement

"We successfully performed surgery on the Congresswoman this morning and expect her to make a full recovery," Dr. Rebecca Bade said.

Boebert was diagnosed with May-Thurner Syndrome -- a rare syndrome that disrupts blood flow -- on Monday afternoon after she admitted herself to the hospital because she was experiencing severe swelling in her upper left leg.

Boebert's campaign said May-Thurner Syndrome typically affects women between the ages of 20 and 45 who have given birth, with dehydration, travel and extended period of sitting identified as factors that may increase risk.

It said she would be able to continue her duties in Congress after a short rest.

"Patients with May-Thurner Syndrome who undergo the procedure to restore blood flow can live and work just as they have in the past after a brief recovery," Bade said.

The surgery comes as Boebert fights to stay in Congress as she campaigns for Colorado's fourth district seat. She has been a member of the Third Congressional District since 2021. Boebert beat veteran GOP Rep. Scott Tipton in 2020 and squeaked out a win against her Democratic challenger to keep the seat in 2022.

"I'm looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress," Boebert said in her message.