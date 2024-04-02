Trending
U.S. News
April 2, 2024 / 7:12 PM

Florida man who threatened to kill Chief Justice John Roberts to spend over year in jail

By Chris Benson
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts (L), along with Associate Justices (L-R) Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh stand before President Joe Biden delivers the 2024 State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 7. Pool File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
1 of 2 | Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts (L), along with Associate Justices (L-R) Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh stand before President Joe Biden delivers the 2024 State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 7. Pool File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI

April 2 (UPI) -- A Florida man who threatened to kill a U.S. Supreme Court judge was sentenced on Tuesday to more than a year in jail.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Florida's Middle District said U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard had sentenced Neal Brij Sidhwaney, of Fernandina Beach, to 14 months in federal prison "for transmitting an interstate threat to kill," according to the Justice Department.

Court documents outline that Sidhwaney had made a telephone call from Florida to a Supreme Court office in Washington, D.C., on July 31, 2023. He was arrested Aug. 18 and entered a guilty plea almost four months ago on Dec. 15.

Sidhwaney, 43, who "left an expletive-laden, threatening voicemail message," reportedly had identified himself after threatening to kill one of the Supreme Court justices.

"Yeah, hi, my name is Neal Sidhwaney. This message is for [redacted justice's name] ... I will ... kill you," the message said while also promising to kill deputy marshals who might respond, according to court documents obtained by the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville.

While the Justice Department did not say which justice, court documents indicated that Sidhwaney's intended target had been Chief Justice John Roberts.

It is not clear what motivated the anger of Sidhwaney -- who in the past had worked as a programmer for Google.

A psychology report had indicated that Sidhwaney allegedly had been suffering from paranoia and other mental delusions when the incident against Roberts occurred.

This case comes as federal prosecutors have warned against threatening election workers amid the 2024 presidential election campaign.

It also came as reports of threats and violence against public figures, poll workers and other election officials have been on the rise.

