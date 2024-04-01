U.S. traffic deaths drop in 2023, despite drivers logging more miles

Traffic builds northbound and southbound on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, as traffic deaths in California dropped 9.4% last year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The NHTSA released data Monday showing traffic deaths declined 3.6% last year in the United States. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- The number of people killed in traffic accidents last year in the United States dropped by more than 1,500, according to new data released Monday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, despite drivers logging more miles. According to early estimates, 40,990 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2023, a 3.6% decrease from 2022 when 42,514 people were killed in crashes. Advertisement

This marks the second year in a row that traffic crash deaths have dropped in the United States. In 2022, "716 fewer people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes on U.S. roadways," the NHTSA wrote in a post on X, compared to 2021.

"The fourth quarter of 2023 represents the seventh consecutive quarterly decline in fatalities beginning with the second quarter of 2022," the NHTSA wrote in its latest report.

Advertisement

The drop in overall traffic deaths in the United States comes despite an increase in vehicle miles traveled. For 2023, the miles traveled increased by about 2.1% or 67.5 billion miles.

While a number of regions saw decreased traffic deaths, 15 states in two regions saw an increase in the number of people killed in crashes. In the Pacific Northwest, Washington's traffic deaths were up nearly 11% and Idaho's went up nearly 29%. In North Carolina, crash deaths were up 1.4%, Rhode Island saw a 38% increase, while traffic-related deaths in Washington, D.C., soared more than 40%.

The state with the biggest drop in fatalities were Alaska, Hawaii, Maine and Massachusetts. Alaska saw the biggest decrease in traffic-related fatalities, down more than 30%. Maine came in second with a nearly 26% drop. Massachusetts and Hawaii nearly tied, with their 19.8% and 19% respective drops in traffic deaths between 2022 and 2023.

While there were no theories given as to why most states saw a drop in traffic deaths during 2023, the NHTSA said the decline is in marked contrast to an increase in fatalities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the NHTSA released its annual traffic fatality data, it also launched a new campaign Monday about the dangers of distracted driving. The "Put the Phone Away or Pay" campaign reminds drivers about the deadly and legal consequences, including fines, of texting while driving.

Advertisement