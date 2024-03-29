Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 29, 2024 / 1:54 PM

Guatemala migrant woman dies after 30-foot fall from California border fence

For 20 minutes, victim called out for help before falling to concrete below

By Simon Druker
A migrant woman from Guatemala died after falling approximately 30 feet from the top of a border fence near a port of entry in California, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Friday. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 5 | A migrant woman from Guatemala died after falling approximately 30 feet from the top of a border fence near a port of entry in California, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Friday. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- A migrant woman from Guatemala died after falling approximately 30 feet from the top of a border fence near a port of entry in California, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Friday.

The woman became stuck atop the secondary fence near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego on March 21, calling for help for over 20 minutes before falling onto concrete and suffering major head injuries, according to a statement issued by CBP, which only confirmed the incident Friday.

Advertisement

The Otay Mesa Port of Entry is one of three ports of entry in the San Diego-Tijuana metropolitan region.

Border agents immediately became aware the woman was attempting to scale the fence at about 10:30 p.m. PDT. The barrier at that point is approximately 30 feet tall and made up of vertical metal bollards.

Related

Agents did attempt to discourage the woman from climbing the fence but she did not follow their verbal instructions.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived approximately 18 minutes later but the firetruck was unable to negotiate a narrow turn to deliver a ladder close enough to be used, according to CBP officials.

Advertisement

Agents heard the woman yelling for assistance multiple times before she eventually fell from the fence at 10:54 p.m. PDT, 23 minutes after she was first located and became stuck.

Firefighters were able to get to the woman until approximately 10 minutes later and conducted CPR before a physician by phone eventually declared her deceased.

Officials confirmed some of the incident was captured by body cameras worn by CBP agents.

The San Diego Police Department and San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office have taken control of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to rule on an official cause of death. The case does not yet appear on the department's website.

The San Diego Fire Department Professional Standards Unit and the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General are also conducting internal reviews of the incident, as is the CBP Office of Professional Standards.

The Otay Mesa Port of Entry is the third-busiest commercial land crossing between the United States and Mexico. It is also the scene of frequent illegal crossing attempts by migrants coming from Central and South America.

In 2021, a woman died attempting to swim around a barrier on the southern boundary from Tijuana into the United States near San Diego.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Biden says government working to free Gershkovich 1 year after arrest by Russia
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden says government working to free Gershkovich 1 year after arrest by Russia
March 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said that diplomats are continuing to work on gaining freedom for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on the first anniversary of his arrest by Russian authorities.
Judge grants N.J. Rep. Andy Kim injunction tossing state 'county line' ballot design
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Judge grants N.J. Rep. Andy Kim injunction tossing state 'county line' ballot design
March 29 (UPI) -- Federal Judge Zahid Quraishi Friday eliminated a New Jersey ballot design that gave party-backed candidates an advantage in the June primary.
Democratic senators raise concerns over ICE solitary confinement
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Democratic senators raise concerns over ICE solitary confinement
March 29 (UPI) -- Twelve senators signed a letter Friday to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressing concern over alleged solitary confinement policy violations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Gallup: Inflation, immigration among top concerns to U.S. voters
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Gallup: Inflation, immigration among top concerns to U.S. voters
March 29 (UPI) -- Inflation and immigration are among the top issues at the front of American's minds going into the 2024 presidential election, according to Gallup.
Court sentences 2 to prison for $9 million hospice fraud scheme
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Court sentences 2 to prison for $9 million hospice fraud scheme
March 29 (UPI) -- A California hospice owner and his biller were sentenced to jail time for bilking Medicare out of more than $9 million in false and fraudulent claims for hospice services.
Georgia ACLU threatens lawsuit over state's proposed election law
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Georgia ACLU threatens lawsuit over state's proposed election law
March 29 (UPI) -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia Friday said a new voting bill passed by the state legislature violates the National Voter Registration Act. The ACLU threatened to sue if Gov. Brian Kemp signs it into law.
Kansas, other Republican states sue Biden over student loan forgiveness
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Kansas, other Republican states sue Biden over student loan forgiveness
March 29 (UPI) -- Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach led a coalition of 10 other states on Thursday in suing the Biden administration over its student loan forgiveness efforts, charging that President Joe Biden is trying to circumvent Co
United Airlines Boeing 777 bound for Paris makes emergency stop in Denver
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
United Airlines Boeing 777 bound for Paris makes emergency stop in Denver
March 29 (UPI) -- Passengers traveling on a Boeing jet from San Francisco to Paris made an emergency stop in Denver Thursday after the crew reported an engine problem.
Cesar Chavez family members endorse Biden for president
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Cesar Chavez family members endorse Biden for president
March 29 (UPI) -- The family of iconic civil rights and labor leader Cesar Chavez said on Friday they are endorsing President Joe Biden for president in an attempt to rebuff an event by independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. in Los Ange
Biden administration tightens restrictions on imports of African elephants
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration tightens restrictions on imports of African elephants
March 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Friday announced that they will be taking steps to improve conservation and other protections of African elephants.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Greg Lopez picked by Colorado Republicans to fill seat vacated by Ken Buck
Greg Lopez picked by Colorado Republicans to fill seat vacated by Ken Buck
IDF: Senior Hamas leader killed in Gaza hospital
IDF: Senior Hamas leader killed in Gaza hospital
8-year-old lone survivor among 45 dead in South Africa bus crash
8-year-old lone survivor among 45 dead in South Africa bus crash
Largest crane on East Coast arrives to aid Baltimore collapse cleanup
Largest crane on East Coast arrives to aid Baltimore collapse cleanup
Without Supreme Court ruling, South Carolina forced to use 'unconstitutional' congressional map
Without Supreme Court ruling, South Carolina forced to use 'unconstitutional' congressional map
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement