Kansas, other Republican states sue Biden over student loan forgiveness

March 29 (UPI) -- Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach led a coalition of 10 other states on Thursday in suing the Biden administration over its student loan forgiveness efforts, charging that President Joe Biden is trying to circumvent Congress and the Supreme Court.
Kansas is joined in the lawsuit by Alabama, Alaska, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas and Utah, all led by Republican Party governments. The Education Department and its secretary Miguel Cardona are also defendants in the case.