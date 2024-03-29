Kansas, other Republican states sue Biden over student loan forgiveness

Kansas' Kris Kobach attends meeting at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on July 19, 2017. He is leading a lawsuit against the Biden administration on Monday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach led a coalition of 10 other states on Thursday in suing the Biden administration over its student loan forgiveness efforts, charging that President Joe Biden is trying to circumvent Congress and the Supreme Court. Kansas is joined in the lawsuit by Alabama, Alaska, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas and Utah, all led by Republican Party governments. The Education Department and its secretary Miguel Cardona are also defendants in the case. Advertisement

"President Biden is defying the ruling of the United States Supreme Court while also seizing power from Congress," Kobach said, according to the Capital-Journal. "Fortunately, in America, we live in a constitutional republic and the courts can strike down an illegal or unconstitutional executive act.

"That is what we are asking the court to do in this case, and we look forward to seeing the president's attorneys in court."

Kobach claimed that by canceling the debts, those who did not attend college and current college students are being left holding the bag to make up the difference. Canceling student debt was also a popular 2020 campaign promise made by Biden.

Advertisement

The lawsuit charged that the White House in its student loan forgiveness plans has violated the Constitution's separation of powers, exceeded its statutory authority, its plans are "arbitrary and capricious" and violated administrative procedures.

Kobach said it will also ask the court for an injunction on Biden's efforts so borrowers can continue to pay on their loans while the lawsuit is being argued in court.

The White House has canceled student loan debt of mostly small public service employee groups since the Supreme Court last year struck down its larger student loan forgiveness program under COVID-19 pandemic rules.