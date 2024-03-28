Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoes marijuana bills

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday vetoed two bills that would have opened up applications for businesses to obtain a marijuana license shortly after a bill funding a $12 billion sports complex in Alexandria was officially declared dead. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday vetoed legislation that would have legalized the sale of recreational marijuana in the state. House Bill 698 and Senate Bill 448 would have allowed the Cannabis Control Authority to begin issuing licenses for the cultivation, selling and testing of marijuana on Sept. 1, with retail sales beginning in May 2025. Advertisement

Those plans, however, were scrapped after Youngkin, a Republican, vetoed both bills, arguing "the proposed legalization of retail marijuana in the Commonwealth endangers Virginians' health and safety."

Virginia for nearly three years has been the first southern state to legalize cultivation, possession and recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 and older, but disagreement over policy has stalled the legalization of retail sales.

Youngkin previously said he had no interest in marijuana legislation, adding "I've expressed that to people over and over again."

State Democrats, meanwhile, have made establishing a legal market one of their biggest priorities and had hoped they could gain leverage in budget negotiations over a proposed $2 billion deal to develop a sports and entertainment district in Alexandria that would be the new home of the Washington Capitals and Wizards.

That arena was a high priority for Youngkin, but the final budget enacted earlier by the Virginia Legislature did not contain funding for the project.

The arena bill was officially declared dead Wednesday, and Youngkin vetoed both marijuana market bills less than a day later.

"Here we are talking about an opportunity to bring 30,000 jobs, $12 billion of economic impact in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the fastest growing most dynamic area, which is sports and entertainment, and you want to talk about putting a cannabis shop on every corner? I don't quite get it," Youngkin said earlier this month.

Democratic lawmaker Paul Krizek, the top sponsor of the bill, said Youngkin's decision "allows an already thriving illegal cannabis market to persist, fueling criminal activity and endangering our communities."

"This veto squandered a vital opportunity to safeguard Virginians and will only exacerbate the proliferation of illicit products, posing greater risks to our schools and public safety."