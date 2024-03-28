Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 28, 2024 / 8:23 PM

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoes marijuana bills

By Ehren Wynder
Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday vetoed two bills that would have opened up applications for businesses to obtain a marijuana license shortly after a bill funding a $12 billion sports complex in Alexandria was officially declared dead. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday vetoed two bills that would have opened up applications for businesses to obtain a marijuana license shortly after a bill funding a $12 billion sports complex in Alexandria was officially declared dead. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday vetoed legislation that would have legalized the sale of recreational marijuana in the state.

House Bill 698 and Senate Bill 448 would have allowed the Cannabis Control Authority to begin issuing licenses for the cultivation, selling and testing of marijuana on Sept. 1, with retail sales beginning in May 2025.

Advertisement

Those plans, however, were scrapped after Youngkin, a Republican, vetoed both bills, arguing "the proposed legalization of retail marijuana in the Commonwealth endangers Virginians' health and safety."

Virginia for nearly three years has been the first southern state to legalize cultivation, possession and recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 and older, but disagreement over policy has stalled the legalization of retail sales.

Related

Youngkin previously said he had no interest in marijuana legislation, adding "I've expressed that to people over and over again."

State Democrats, meanwhile, have made establishing a legal market one of their biggest priorities and had hoped they could gain leverage in budget negotiations over a proposed $2 billion deal to develop a sports and entertainment district in Alexandria that would be the new home of the Washington Capitals and Wizards.

Advertisement

That arena was a high priority for Youngkin, but the final budget enacted earlier by the Virginia Legislature did not contain funding for the project.

The arena bill was officially declared dead Wednesday, and Youngkin vetoed both marijuana market bills less than a day later.

"Here we are talking about an opportunity to bring 30,000 jobs, $12 billion of economic impact in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the fastest growing most dynamic area, which is sports and entertainment, and you want to talk about putting a cannabis shop on every corner? I don't quite get it," Youngkin said earlier this month.

Democratic lawmaker Paul Krizek, the top sponsor of the bill, said Youngkin's decision "allows an already thriving illegal cannabis market to persist, fueling criminal activity and endangering our communities."

"This veto squandered a vital opportunity to safeguard Virginians and will only exacerbate the proliferation of illicit products, posing greater risks to our schools and public safety."

Latest Headlines

Make-A-Wish seeks 1M new 'wish-makers' to help ill children
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Make-A-Wish seeks 1M new 'wish-makers' to help ill children
March 28 (UPI) -- The Make-A-Wish foundation on Thursday announced a campaign to recruit one million new wish-makers.
Without Supreme Court ruling, South Carolina forced to use 'unconstitutional' congressional map
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Without Supreme Court ruling, South Carolina forced to use 'unconstitutional' congressional map
March 28 (UPI) -- A panel of federal judges ruled Thursday that South Carolina can use its current congressional map after the Supreme Court has taken too long to rule on its constitutionality before the fall election.
House Oversight Committee chair invites Joe Biden to testify in impeachment probe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House Oversight Committee chair invites Joe Biden to testify in impeachment probe
March 28 (UPI) -- Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, chair of the GOP-led House Oversight Committee, on Thursday formally invited President Joe Biden to testify in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.
Colleges partner with NASA on CubeSat projects crucial for future STEM workforce
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Colleges partner with NASA on CubeSat projects crucial for future STEM workforce
March 28 (UPI) -- NASA and its military partners have selected teams from eight universities to work on NASA's CubeSat Launch Initiative designed to give students a chance to launch their own career in the space industry.
Dole abandons Fresh Express deal under DOJ antitrust pressure
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dole abandons Fresh Express deal under DOJ antitrust pressure
March 28 (UPI) -- Fresh Express has dropped its plans to acquire Dole's plc's Fresh Vegetables division after anti-trust regulators said the move would harm competition.
Authorities charge suspect in Illinois rampage that killed 4, injured 5
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Authorities charge suspect in Illinois rampage that killed 4, injured 5
March 28 (UPI) -- Christian Ivan Soto, the man who authorities say allegedly killed four people in Rockford, Ill., Wednesday in an attack using a knife, a baseball bat and a vehicle, was charged with multiple counts of murder Thursday.
Baltimore bridge collapse could disrupt supply chain for weeks
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Baltimore bridge collapse could disrupt supply chain for weeks
March 28 (UPI) -- The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge spanning the entrance to the Port of Baltimore has cut off the nation's ninth-largest port from all shipping activity and temporarily closed the port.
CBP seizes 500 pounds of unauthorized mangos at U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CBP seizes 500 pounds of unauthorized mangos at U.S.-Mexico border
March 28 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection agents have seized nearly 500 pounds of unauthorized mangos at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo, Texas.
Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas impeachment to go to Senate April 10
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas impeachment to go to Senate April 10
March 28 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Thursday that House Republicans are sending their impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate.
Maryland asks for $60M in federal relief for bridge collapse; experts predict $4B loss
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Maryland asks for $60M in federal relief for bridge collapse; experts predict $4B loss
March 28 (UPI) -- The state of Maryland on Thursday requested $60 million in emergency federal relief funds after a container ship struck Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge and caused it to collapse Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New breed of RV owners often shun conventional campgrounds
New breed of RV owners often shun conventional campgrounds
Judge rules ex-Trump lawyer, election subversion defendant John Eastman be disbarred
Judge rules ex-Trump lawyer, election subversion defendant John Eastman be disbarred
States moving to require schools to show inaccurate fetus video
States moving to require schools to show inaccurate fetus video
Powerball jackpot jumps to $935 million
Powerball jackpot jumps to $935 million
Suspect arrested in Illinois stabbing spree that left 4 dead, 5 injured
Suspect arrested in Illinois stabbing spree that left 4 dead, 5 injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement