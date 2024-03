The Transportation Security Administration announced the expansion of its TSA PreCheck program on Thursday, adding eight new airlines. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- The Transportation Security Administration announced the expansion of its TSA PreCheck program on Thursday, adding eight new airlines. Air Premia, Air Tahiti Nui, Air Transat, Bahamasair, BermudAir, Iberia, La Compagnie and New Pacific Airlines have now been enrolled in the program, the agency announced. Advertisement

The TSA said 99% of PreCheck passengers wait less than 10 minutes on average because of the accelerated screening process as passengers can keep their shoes, belts and jackets on. Passengers with TSA are not required to remove laptops, 3-1-1 liquids and food items from their carry-on bags.

Travelers who are U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals or U.S. lawful permanent residents may apply for PreCheck.