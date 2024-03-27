Trending
U.S. News
March 27, 2024 / 6:13 PM

N.H. Rep. Ann McLane Kuster announces retirement after 12 years in Congress

By Mike Heuer
Rep. Ann McLane Kuster, D-N.H. (C), speaks to Sgt. Aquilino Gonell of the Capitol Police following a House Select Committee meeting investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. She was joined by Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas (L). On Wednesday, Kuster said she will not seek re-election. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
1 of 2 | Rep. Ann McLane Kuster, D-N.H. (C), speaks to Sgt. Aquilino Gonell of the Capitol Police following a House Select Committee meeting investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. She was joined by Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas (L). On Wednesday, Kuster said she will not seek re-election. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI

March 27 (UPI) -- After a dozen years, Democratic New Hampshire Rep. Ann McLane Kuster on Wednesday said this will be her last one in Congress.

"This work has been many things -- rewarding, frustrating, inspiring and challenging," Kuster said in a statement Wednesday. "I always said I was not going to stay in Congress forever -- I will not be seeking re-election in 2024."

"It's the honor of my life to represent my home and my community, bringing our Granite State values and the voices of New Hampshire's Second District to Congress," she added.

Kuster, 67, was born in New Hampshire and chairs the centrist New Democrat Coalition, which she will continue to lead while still in Congress, Roll Call reported.

She also co-chairs the House Bipartisan Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Task Force and the Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence. She also is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Kuster excelled at building bipartisan support to address national problems, such as the nation's opioid crisis.

"The common thread in Annie's rich congressional record is her incredible ability to bring people together and build bipartisan bridges in order to solve problems," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said in a statement. "A classmate and true friend of mine, Annie has been a tremendous source of strength to me and countless others in the House Democratic Caucus family."

Kuster is an attorney who earned a law degree from George Washington University in 1984 and worked for Rep. Paul McCloskey Jr., R-Calif., from 1978 until 1981. She entered private practice as an attorney before winning election to the House of Representatives in 2012.

Her exit from the House of Representatives makes Kuster the 25th Democrat to announce a pending retirement from politics, resign early or seek election to another office.

The GOP has 21 representatives who are retiring or seeking another office.

New Hampshire's Sept. 10 congressional primary will determine who will get the nod to run for the open seat in the Nov. 5 general election.

