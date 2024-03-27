Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 27, 2024 / 9:33 AM

Arizona lawmakers sue Biden administration over EPA pollution rule

By Clyde Hughes
Republican lawmakers in Arizona filed a lawsuit seeking to block a rule implementing tougher standards targeting PM 2.5 pollution that Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan announced last month. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Republican lawmakers in Arizona filed a lawsuit seeking to block a rule implementing tougher standards targeting PM 2.5 pollution that Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan announced last month. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Arizona's Republican legislative leaders and the state's Chamber of Commerce sued the Environmental Protection Agency over new pollution standards.

The filing in a Washington appeals court on Monday said the new EPA standards were "arbitrary, capricious and an abuse of discretion" that would damage the economy and called on the court to vacate it. Arizona's Senate President Warren Peterson, released a statement saying it is being joined by House Speaker Ben Toma and the chamber in the lawsuit.

Advertisement

"The Biden administration should be rewarding American businesses for being the most environmentally friendly in the world," Peterson said in a statement. "Instead, they are doubling down on their left-wing agenda. Their rule will create unnecessary hardships for job creators and hardworking Arizonans."

Peterson said new construction that would improve safety would be stopped, permits in Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties would be blocked and small businesses would be forced to pay for expensive new equipment and

Related

He added that eight counties would be now ruled out of compliance with EPA guidelines and it would force jobs to go overseas.

"The EPA should focus on mitigating wildfires, the primary source of pollution," Peterson said. "It will detrimentally impact our power grid and create even more red tape for both small and large businesses. We have no choice but to ask the courts to provide relief from this tyrannical, arbitrary and illegal move by the EPA."

Advertisement

The EPA's new rule targets PM 2.5, which researchers say can get into the bloodstream and cause everything from strokes to heart attacks and asthma. The 2.5 microns particles can come from wildfires, fireplaces, wood-burning ovens, burning coal and other manufacturing processes,

The EPA finalized the new rule in February, saying it would prevent 4,500 premature deaths and 290,000 lost workdays, to $46 billion in health benefits by 2032.

Latest Headlines

Cruise lines reroute, move operations in wake of Baltimore bridge collapse
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Cruise lines reroute, move operations in wake of Baltimore bridge collapse
March 27 (UPI) -- The destruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has had an immediate impact on the area's port, leading cargo ships and cruise lines to make last minute changes in itinerary.
Baltimore's bridge collapse recalls lessons of Florida tragedy decades ago
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Baltimore's bridge collapse recalls lessons of Florida tragedy decades ago
March 27 (UPI) -- The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday over Baltimore's Patapsco River, where six people remain missing, is drawing tragic comparisons to a similar bridge collapse in Florida 44 years ago.
U.S. sanctions facilitators of Iran's Quds-Force, proxy militias
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. sanctions facilitators of Iran's Quds-Force, proxy militias
March 27 (UPI) -- The United States has announced sanctions targeting facilitators of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force and its proxy militias.
New Jersey-sold ticket wins Tuesday's $1.3B Mega Millions jackpot
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
New Jersey-sold ticket wins Tuesday's $1.3B Mega Millions jackpot
March 27 (UPI) -- A ticket sold in New Jersey has won Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot of an estimated $1.13 billion, the fifth largest in the lotto's history, officials said.
Bahamian national charged with human smuggling resulting in death
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Bahamian national charged with human smuggling resulting in death
March 27 (UPI) -- A Bahamian national has been charged with repeatedly attempting to smuggle migrants into the United States by boat, with one trip resulting in the deaths of five people.
Texas judge blocks state from accessing information on trans youth at LGBTQ nonprofit
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Texas judge blocks state from accessing information on trans youth at LGBTQ nonprofit
March 26 (UPI) -- A Texas judge has blocked the state attorney general from accessing information on trans youth from PFLAG, a national nonprofit that supports LGBTQ families.
Six construction workers presumed dead in Baltimore bridge collapse as search called off
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Six construction workers presumed dead in Baltimore bridge collapse as search called off
March 26 (UPI) -- Six workers are presumed dead after a cargo ship struck a major bridge spanning Baltimore's Patapsco River early Tuesday, causing the structure to collapse. President Joe Biden has promised federal funds to rebuild.
In corruption case, U.S. officials target Manhattan real estate owned by Mongolia lawmaker
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
In corruption case, U.S. officials target Manhattan real estate owned by Mongolia lawmaker
March 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a formal complaint to seize $14 million worth of Manhattan real estate owned by Mongolia's former prime minister in an alleged international corruption scheme.
Plan to exempt Orthodox Israelis from military service prompts protests
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Plan to exempt Orthodox Israelis from military service prompts protests
March 26 (UPI) -- A Tuesday cabinet meeting was postponed to discuss Israel's mandatory military service relating to exemptions for those who are ultra-Orthodox amid protestors and ongoing tension over the issue as the war in Gaza rages o
On first day on Nasdaq, Trump's Truth Social stock soars in early trading
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
On first day on Nasdaq, Trump's Truth Social stock soars in early trading
March 26 (UPI) -- Stocks of former President Donald Trump's media company Truth Social rose by about 50% shortly after the stock premiered on the Nasdaq Tuesday before dropping somewhat by the end of the trading day.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

On first day on Nasdaq, Trump's Truth Social stock soars in early trading
On first day on Nasdaq, Trump's Truth Social stock soars in early trading
Krispy Kreme to partner with McDonald's
Krispy Kreme to partner with McDonald's
Baltimore's bridge collapse recalls lessons of Florida tragedy decades ago
Baltimore's bridge collapse recalls lessons of Florida tragedy decades ago
Visa, Mastercard lower swipe fees in settlement with merchants
Visa, Mastercard lower swipe fees in settlement with merchants
As cancer treatment continues, King Charles III will attend Easter services
As cancer treatment continues, King Charles III will attend Easter services
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement