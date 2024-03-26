Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 26, 2024 / 11:27 AM

Exposure to bright city lights at night may raise risk of stroke

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
The researchers noted that continuous exposure to bright light at night can suppress the production of melatonin, a hormone that promotes sleep. Thus, the lights might be contributing to stroke risk by impairing good sleep. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
The researchers noted that continuous exposure to bright light at night can suppress the production of melatonin, a hormone that promotes sleep. Thus, the lights might be contributing to stroke risk by impairing good sleep. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

The bright lights of the big city might seem exciting, but they could also raise a person's risk of stroke, a new study suggests.

Bright artificial lights that illuminate the night seem to affect blood flow to the brain in ways that make stroke more likely, researchers report.

Advertisement

People with the highest levels of exposure to outdoor light at night have a 43% increased risk of diseases affecting the blood vessels of the brain, results show.

These include clogged arteries that block the brain's blood supply and bleeding into the brain, the two major causes of stroke.

Related

Based on these results, "we advise people, especially those living in urban areas, to consider reducing that exposure to protect themselves from its potential harmful impact," researcher Jian-Bing Wang with the Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, China, said in a news release.

Excessive use of artificial light has resulted in four-fifths of the world's population living in light-polluted environments, researchers said in background notes.

For the study, Wang and colleagues analyzed data on more than 28,300 adults living in China, assessing their exposure to outdoor nighttime light using satellite images that mapped light pollution.

Advertisement

These adults lived in Ningbo, a major port and industrial city on China's east coast with a population of more than 8.2 million.

During six years of follow-up from 2015 to 2021, the researchers found nearly 1,300 cases of brain blood vessel disease, including 777 strokes caused by blocked arteries and 133 strokes caused by bleeding into the brain.

The researchers noted that continuous exposure to bright light at night can suppress the production of melatonin, a hormone that promotes sleep.

Thus, the lights might be contributing to stroke risk by impairing good sleep, researchers said.

"We need to develop more effective policies and prevention strategies to reduce the burden of disease from environmental factors such as light as well as air pollution, particularly for people living in the most densely populated, polluted areas around the world," Wang said.

The researchers also found that air pollution increased stroke risk.

People exposed to the highest levels of particulate pollution in the air -- caused by burning fuel, dust or smoke -- had a 41% to 50% increased risk of stroke compared to those least exposed.

Nitrogen oxide emissions from traffic and industrial power plants increased stroke risk by 31% in those who were most heavily exposed, researchers added.

Advertisement

The new study appears in the journal Stroke.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more on blood vessel diseases of the brain.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Researchers identify protein involved in asthma attacks
Health News // 21 minutes ago
Researchers identify protein involved in asthma attacks
A protein that shuts down immune cells in the lungs could be key to a new treatment for asthma attacks, a new report says.
Depression is common in stroke survivors years later
Health News // 2 hours ago
Depression is common in stroke survivors years later
Six out of every 10 stroke survivors wind up struggling with depression later in their lives, a new study says.
Urinary implant helps patients with incontinence track bladder fullness
Health News // 2 hours ago
Urinary implant helps patients with incontinence track bladder fullness
A newly developed soft, flexible, battery-free implant attaches to the bladder wall and senses the organ filling with urine, according to researchers at Northwestern University in Chicago.
Requests for abortion pill surged after Dobbs decision, study shows
Health News // 2 hours ago
Requests for abortion pill surged after Dobbs decision, study shows
A new study finds requests for the abortion pill made outside the traditional healthcare system surged after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
Eli Lilly warns of shortage of insulin products
Health News // 20 hours ago
Eli Lilly warns of shortage of insulin products
Drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co is announcing a temporary shortage of two of its insulin products.
FDA proposes ban on use of electroshock devices on some psychiatric patients
Health News // 20 hours ago
FDA proposes ban on use of electroshock devices on some psychiatric patients
Federal regulators are taking a second stab at banning the controversial use of electroshock devices to manage the behavior of patients with intellectual and developmental disorders.
Household chemicals post threat to brain health, study indicates
Health News // 1 day ago
Household chemicals post threat to brain health, study indicates
March 25 (UPI) -- Household chemicals, including those found in hair treatments, furniture sprays and disinfectants, could pose a threat to brain health and may be linked to neurological diseases such as multiple sclerosis and autism.
Missing school for illness is difficult for children, parents
Health News // 1 day ago
Missing school for illness is difficult for children, parents
Most parents are torn about letting their middle or high school students take a sick day.
Researchers identify gene mutation that causes psoriasis
Health News // 1 day ago
Researchers identify gene mutation that causes psoriasis
Australian researchers say they have identified a gene mutation that causes the skin disease psoriasis.
Faces may appear 'demonic' to people with rare condition
Health News // 4 days ago
Faces may appear 'demonic' to people with rare condition
Some people diagnosed with schizophrenia might instead be suffering from a rare visual condition that can cause other people's faces to appear "demonic," a new study argues.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Household chemicals post threat to brain health, study indicates
Household chemicals post threat to brain health, study indicates
Researchers identify gene mutation that causes psoriasis
Researchers identify gene mutation that causes psoriasis
Too much energy spent combating stress linked to earlier death in men, study finds
Too much energy spent combating stress linked to earlier death in men, study finds
Eli Lilly warns of shortage of insulin products
Eli Lilly warns of shortage of insulin products
Oral bacteria may speed growth of colon cancers
Oral bacteria may speed growth of colon cancers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement