Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 26, 2024 / 8:43 PM

In corruption case, U.S. officials target Manhattan real estate owned by Mongolia lawmaker

By Chris Benson

March 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a formal complaint to seize $14 million worth of Manhattan real estate owned by Mongolia's former prime minister in an alleged international corruption scheme.

It was alleged that Sukhbataar Batbold -- who lead Mongolia from 2009-2012 -- had abused his power as prime minister "to profit from the sale of his country's natural resources," according to a statement released Tuesday by the Justice Department's Office of Public Affairs.

Advertisement

"He and his family used the proceeds of their corrupt scheme to buy $14 million in high-end real estate in the United States," Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole Argentieri said while calling Mongolia's former leader -- currently a member of his country's parliament -- a "kleptocrat."

It was alleged that Batbold abused his power by awarding lucrative government contracts for work in the state-controlled copper mines to unqualified companies owned by either his son or other associates.

Related

The civil complaint filed Tuesday against Batbold in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York points to two apartment located in New York City.

He faced similar actions in 2021 with property owned in an upscale London neighborhood in Britain.

Advertisement

The two real estate parcels were purchased for millions of dollars in what the federal government said was an "international corruption scheme" and are subject to forfeiture based on violations of federal money laundering statutes.

The United States had alleged that a shell company -- Catrison -- which was owned by those within Batbold's circle, was awarded a $68 million contract despite the company having no background or mining expertise.

It said that millions of dollars had been siphoned into foreign bank accounts and through a series of other shell companies.

Latest Headlines

Six construction workers presumed dead in Baltimore bridge collapse as search called off
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Six construction workers presumed dead in Baltimore bridge collapse as search called off
March 26 (UPI) -- Six workers are presumed dead after a cargo ship struck a major bridge spanning Baltimore's Patapsco River early Tuesday, causing the structure to collapse. President Joe Biden has promised federal funds to rebuild.
Plan to exempt Orthodox Israelis from military service prompts protests
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Plan to exempt Orthodox Israelis from military service prompts protests
March 26 (UPI) -- A Tuesday cabinet meeting was postponed to discuss Israel's mandatory military service relating to exemptions for those who are ultra-Orthodox amid protestors and ongoing tension over the issue as the war in Gaza rages o
On first day on Nasdaq, Trump's Truth Social stock soars in early trading
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
On first day on Nasdaq, Trump's Truth Social stock soars in early trading
March 26 (UPI) -- Stocks of former President Donald Trump's media company Truth Social rose by about 50% shortly after the stock premiered on the Nasdaq Tuesday before dropping somewhat by the end of the trading day.
Robert Kennedy Jr. names California entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan as VP pick
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Robert Kennedy Jr. names California entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan as VP pick
March 26 (UPI) -- Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr on Tuesday announced Nicole Shanahan as his vice presidential running mate in Oakland, Calif.
Judge places partial gag order on Donald Trump in N.Y. hush-money case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge places partial gag order on Donald Trump in N.Y. hush-money case
March 26 (UPI) -- New York Judge Juan Merchan placed a partial gag order on Donald Trump on Tuesday, barring him from making public statements about attorneys, witnesses and potential jurors in the hush-money case.
Visa, Mastercard lower swipe fees in settlement with merchants
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Visa, Mastercard lower swipe fees in settlement with merchants
March 26 (UPI) -- Visa, Mastercard and its card-issuing banks settled a decades-old federal lawsuit in New York brought by merchants over high swipe fees.
Lloyd Austin to meet with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant despite cease-fire rift
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Lloyd Austin to meet with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant despite cease-fire rift
March 26 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to meet with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon about Gaza despite the current rift between the two governments.
Krispy Kreme to partner with McDonald's
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Krispy Kreme to partner with McDonald's
March 26 (UPI) -- Krispy Kreme announced it would partner with McDonald's to sell their fresh doughnuts daily.
United Airlines adds larger overhead bins to SkyWest flights
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
United Airlines adds larger overhead bins to SkyWest flights
March 26 (UPI) -- United Airlines announced on Tuesday it would be making adjustments on 50 of its Skywest- operated Embraer E175 craft by expanding the plane's overhead storage space.
U.S. blacklists Russian companies aiding sanctions evasion through digital assets
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Russian companies aiding sanctions evasion through digital assets
March 26 (UPI) -- U.S. sanctions 15 companies and individuals for being behind blockchain-based services operating in Russia's financial sector that enable the evasion of sanctions imposed upon the country over its war in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Six construction workers presumed dead in Baltimore bridge collapse as search called off
Six construction workers presumed dead in Baltimore bridge collapse as search called off
Powerball jackpot rises to $856 million after no winner in Monday's drawing
Powerball jackpot rises to $856 million after no winner in Monday's drawing
Ecuador's youngest mayor found shot to death, alongside staffer
Ecuador's youngest mayor found shot to death, alongside staffer
On first day on Nasdaq, Trump's Truth Social stock soars in early trading
On first day on Nasdaq, Trump's Truth Social stock soars in early trading
Krispy Kreme to partner with McDonald's
Krispy Kreme to partner with McDonald's
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement