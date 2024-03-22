Trending
March 22, 2024 / 4:17 PM

Severe weather kills 4.7 million Mongolian livestock

By Patrick Hilsman
Over 4.7 million livestock animals have died in Mongolia as a result of severe weather conditions, according to the International Federation of Red Cross Societies. Photo Courtesy of IFRC
March 22 (UPI) -- Over 4.7 million animals have died due to freezing conditions, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The IFRC says that about 76% of Mongolia is now experiencing weather conditions called Iron Dzud and White Dzud, where livestock cannot feed due to the terrain being blanketed and waterways are obstructed.

According to the IFRC, Mongolia is experiencing the worst winter conditions in 50 years.

"Over 7,000 families now lack adequate food, and heavy snowfall has buried more than 1,000 herder households' gers (traditional homes) and shelters. To date, 2,257 herder families have lost over 70% of their livestock, with thousands more needing basic health services, fuel and coal," the IFRC said in a statement Monday.

The IFRC says livestock deaths have surged by 75% since February, which has gravely impacted food security in Mongolia.

"With the current toll of lost livestock exceeding 4.7 million, official forecasts predict the situation to worsen," the IFRC said.

The Red Cross says it is trying to mobilize an emergency response.

"The Mongolian Red Cross Society is working tirelessly to provide humanitarian assistance to the affected people together with partners in this difficult time," said Mongolian Red Cross Society Secretary General Bolormaa Nordov.

The IFRC Emergency Appeal wants to raise $5 million in emergency funds to help 10,000 herder families with cash assistance.

"The ongoing livestock deaths, diminishing resources and deteriorating conditions of hundreds of thousands of people in Mongolia this winter is a stark reminder of the urgent need for assistance," said IFRC Asia Delegation Head Olga Dzhumaeva.

