March 25, 2024 / 7:39 AM

Haitian airline resumes flights to Miami; emergency flights rescue 35 U.S. residents

By Clyde Hughes
The Florida Division of Emergency Management said on Sunday that 21 Americans arrived in Orlando on a state-sponsored flight after they could not get out by other means. Photo by FL Division of Emergency Management/X
March 25 (UPI) -- Haitian airline Sunrise Airways was set to begin flights to Miami Monday as more U.S. citizens were evacuated amid ongoing gang violence in the island nation.

The airline on Sunday announced that direct flights between Cap Haitien and Miami and Les Cayes to Cap Haitien with connections in Miami would be available from Monday through April 7.

Sunrise Airways had been forced to cancel domestic flights after three planes were struck by bullets amid the gang fighting but it will operate flights for three days this week, allowing those with U.S. green cards, Haitian nationals and other people with necessary documents to leave the country.

U.S. airlines have also grounded operations in Haiti after gangs stormed the Port-au-Prince airport on March 4, with charter flights serving as the only option for people to flee the country.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said on Sunday that 21 Americans arrived in Orlando on a state-sponsored flight after they could not get out by other means.

It said that flight brought the total of U.S. residents rescued from Haiti to 35.

"The division is working around the clock through every available avenue to get our residents home," said Kevin Guthrie, the division's executive director, in a statement.

"Governor DeSantis directed us to tackle every challenge in our path and not stop until [the] mission is complete."

Another state-coordinated flight landed in Orlando shortly afterward with nine passengers, local outlet WESH reported.

Officials said those arriving from Haiti received meals and water, lodging, transportation and basic health screening along with access to a family reunification center. They will also get a chance to get their identification replaced.

Guthrie said he hopes Florida's flight contractor can do at least one more extra flight per day to meet the request of U.S. residents wanting to leave Haiti.

"I think you'll see us bring out aircraft size down from the 20 or 30 passenger planes to 10 or 20 passenger planes so we'll have full flights being cognizant of taxpayer dollars, but again it's going to be more complicated as we move forward."

Last week, the State Department said about 1,600 U.S. citizens filed emergency paperwork to get out of Haiti because of the continued violence, particularly in the country's capital of Port-au-Prince.

The resignation of interim Haitian President Ariel Henry earlier this month has not slowed the violence as gang leaders have called for more say in establishing a new government. Henry remains in self-imposed exile in Puerto Rico.

