Advertisement
U.S. News
March 23, 2024 / 4:03 PM

Wyoming governor signs bill banning gender reassignment surgery, care

By Simon Druker
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has signed a bill banning doctors in that state from performing gender transitioning and gender reassignment procedures for children. Photo courtesy Wyoming Governor's Office
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has signed a bill banning doctors in that state from performing gender transitioning and gender reassignment procedures for children. Photo courtesy Wyoming Governor's Office

March 23 (UPI) -- Wyoming's Republican governor has signed a bill into law banning doctors in that state from performing gender transitioning and gender reassignment procedures for children.

Wyoming became the 24th state to enact similar legislation after Gov. Mark Gordon signed the bill Friday.

Advertisement

Legislators in both the state House and Senate passed the legislation earlier this month.

"I signed SF99 because I support the protections this bill includes for children, however it is my belief that the government is straying into the personal affairs of families," Gordon said in a statement.

"Our legislature needs to sort out its intentions with regard to parental rights. While it inserts governmental prerogative in some places, it affirms parental rights in others," he said.

In addition to doctors, the law also subjects pharmacists and other healthcare professionals to legal penalties for providing gender-affirming care to minors, including the revocation of licenses.

"There was an opportunity to find common cause on issues we agreed with: surgery for minors is inappropriate, other healthcare options ... should remain the purview of parents and their qualified physicians," Wyoming Equality Executive Director Sara Burlingame said in a statement to WyoFile.

Advertisement

She said she was "dismayed" at the new law, calling it a clear case of "government overreach."

Two states, Montana and Idaho have had similar bans blocked by federal judges.

Last month, officials in Idaho asked the Supreme Court to allow the state to enforce its felony ban on minors receiving gender-affirming healthcare, calling the scope of the lower court's decision too broad.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Harris calls for more red flag laws, tours school shooting site in Parkland, Fla.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Harris calls for more red flag laws, tours school shooting site in Parkland, Fla.
March 23 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday announced two proposals to prevent gun violence and school shootings during a visit to Parkland, Fla., the scene of a 2018 mass shooting.
NLRB complaint accuses SpaceX of illegal severance agreements
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
NLRB complaint accuses SpaceX of illegal severance agreements
March 23 (UPI) -- The National Labor Relations Board has accused SpaceX of forcing terminated employees into unlawful severance agreements in a complaint filed this week.
Police release trove of videos, images from child abuse probe of YouTuber Franke
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Police release trove of videos, images from child abuse probe of YouTuber Franke
March 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in Utah's Washington County have released a trove of videos, pictures and other evidence collected in their child abuse probe of convicted YouTube parenting influencer Ruby Franke.
Search team finds body of missing hiker near base of Calif. waterfall
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Search team finds body of missing hiker near base of Calif. waterfall
March 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said Saturday the body of a missing hiker has been found near the base of a waterfall in the state's Big Sur region.
United Airlines says FAA is increasing scrutiny after series of incidents
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
United Airlines says FAA is increasing scrutiny after series of incidents
March 23 (UPI) -- United Airlines says the Federal Aviation Administration is increasing its oversight of the carrier following several incidents involving its passenger aircraft during the past month.
2 crew members die in 'incident' on Holland America cruise ship
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 crew members die in 'incident' on Holland America cruise ship
March 23 (UPI) -- Two workers died onboard a Holland American cruise ship this week, according to a statement from the cruise line.
After Senate dodges gov't shutdown, Biden signs $1.2T funding bill into law
U.S. News // 1 day ago
After Senate dodges gov't shutdown, Biden signs $1.2T funding bill into law
March 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a $1.2 trillion government funding package to keep the lights on in Washington, hours after the Senate passed the measure in an early morning session.
Disgraced ex-Rep. Santos to run as independent after 'embarrassing' GOP vote
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Disgraced ex-Rep. Santos to run as independent after 'embarrassing' GOP vote
March 23 (UPI) -- Former Republican Congressman George Santos says he will now attempt to run for office as an independent after what he called an "embarrassing showing" by the House GOP during a vote to avert a government shutdown.
Texas Medical Board proposes new guidance for abortion medical exceptions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas Medical Board proposes new guidance for abortion medical exceptions
March 23 (UPI) -- The Texas Medical Board has proposed a broad definition for what constitutes an emergency medical exception under the state's otherwise strict abortion ban, disappointing some abortion rights advocates.
In Texas, bus carrying pre-K kids on school field trip rolls over, killing 2
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
In Texas, bus carrying pre-K kids on school field trip rolls over, killing 2
March 22 (UPI) -- A school bus carrying pre-K students on a field trip in Texas rolled over Friday, killing one adult and one child.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Severe weather kills 4.7 million Mongolian livestock
Severe weather kills 4.7 million Mongolian livestock
Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 133; suspected gunmen arrested
Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 133; suspected gunmen arrested
In Texas, bus carrying pre-K kids on school field trip rolls over, killing 2
In Texas, bus carrying pre-K kids on school field trip rolls over, killing 2
GOP-led House committee subpoenas President Joe Biden's ghostwriter
GOP-led House committee subpoenas President Joe Biden's ghostwriter
2 crew members die in 'incident' on Holland America cruise ship
2 crew members die in 'incident' on Holland America cruise ship
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement