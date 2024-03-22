In Texas, bus carrying pre-K kids on school field trip rolls over, killing 2

March 22 (UPI) -- A school bus carrying pre-K students on a field trip in Texas rolled over Friday, killing one adult and one child.

The rollover was the result of a crash that happened between the bus and a concrete truck, the Texas Department of Public Safety told local news.

The bus was transporting Tom Green Elementary pre-K students from a field trip to the Bastrop Zoo, according to the Hays Consolidated Independent School District.

The accident happened on West State Highway 21 near the intersection at Caldwell Road in Bastrop County.

Fourty-four students and 11 adults were on the bus. After the crash, 32 people, including adults and children, were transported to a hospital, some with only minor injuries.

Hays CISD said Tom Green Elementary has notified parents of the students on the bus, and the school district is in the process of reunification.

Hays school district transportation staff, counselors, safety personnel and other administrators joined first responders at the accident scene and at the reunification location.

Austin-Travis County EMS told drivers to expect road closures around the area.