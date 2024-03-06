3 masked shooters injure 8 high-school students at Philadelphia bus station

March 6 (UPI) -- Three unidentified shooters exited a vehicle and fired about 30 rounds that struck eight high school students near a bus station in northeastern Philadelphia on Wednesday. One student suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is being treated at a local hospital, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel told ABC News, CBS News, The Philadelphia Inquirer and other media during a Wednesday news conference. Advertisement

All of the students who were shot attend Northeast High School and are between ages 15 and 17, Bethel told reporters.

The shooting occurred at about 3 p.m., near a Southeastern Philadelphia Transportation Authority station that is located at the intersection of Rising Sun and Cottman avenues.

Police are searching for three shooters who wore masks and were traveling in a blue Hyundai sedan that has paper registration tags.

The three suspected shooters fired a barrage of more than 30 bullets as the students tried to board a SEPTA bus.

The shooters also struck two SEPTA buses but did not injure any passengers or drivers.

SEPTA Transit Police and the Philadelphia Police are reviewing video footage of the mass shooting while undertaking a joint investigation of the matter.

Police have not identified any suspects or motives in the shooting.

The shooting is the fourth that involves a SEPTA bus during the past week, and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker in January declared a public safety emergency due to ongoing violence in the city.

Parker on Wednesday told reporters the city "will not be held hostage" and law enforcement "will use every legal tool in the toolbox to ensure the public health and safety of the people of our city."

Bethel said 11 juveniles were shot in separate incidents during the past three days while they were trying to go to and from school.

A shooting at another SEPTA station on Monday killed a 17-year-old student of Imhotep Institute Charter High School and injured two others. Bethel said Philadelphia Police are investigating that incident to see if it's connected to Wednesday's shooting.

Philadelphia Schools is providing crisis professionals to help students and families at Northeast High School.