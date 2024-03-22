Trending
March 22, 2024 / 4:09 PM

Customs officers seize $2.71M shipment of fake sports merchandise

Among fake items found: Kansas City Chief Super Bowl rings, Kansas City Royals rings, and Kansas Jayhawks championship rings

By Ehren Wynder

March 22 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Cincinnati on Thursday seized a large shipment of counterfeit sports championship rings.

According to a CBP release, officials apprehended a shipment bound from Hong Kong to Atchison, Kan. The shipment contained 40 2019 Kansas City Chief Super Bowl rings, 20 1969 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Rings, 15 1985 Kansas City Royals rings, and 15 2022 Kansas Jayhawks championship rings.

An Import Specialist from the Consumer Products and Mass Merchandising Center determined the rings were counterfeit due to their poor quality, inferior packaging and lack of security features. The rings would have been worth $2.71 million if they were genuine.

"Purchasing counterfeit sports memorabilia defunds our sports organizations, and the money profited from selling fake merchandise such as championship rings, is used to damage the United States economy and fund criminal enterprises," said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, director of field operations, Chicago Field Office.

Authorities said the shipment appeared to be a person-to-person transaction, which is a common tactic among counterfeiters.

Usually one person receives the initial shipment from the counterfeiter and then mails smaller parcels concealed in the big shipment to avoid scrutiny.

According to CBP, real championship rings are made with precious stones and yellow or white gold. Most counterfeits have obvious flaws and are made with cheap materials.

Counterfeiters are taking advantage of an unprecedented volume of e-commerce shipments entering the United States, officials have said. Earlier this month, CBP apprehended a shipment of 35 fake designer watches, which also originated in Hong Kong.

