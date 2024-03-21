Multiple states report DMV outage affecting licensing services

March 21 (UPI) -- A nationwide network outage briefly affected Department of Motor Vehicles offices Thursday.

The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, a nongovernmental group that supplies software to DMV offices, said in a statement per NBC News that the DMV's network experienced the outage "due to a loss in cloud connectivity."

The outage lasted from 9:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias posted on X that all DMVs across the country were down.

The outage only affected driver's license transactions, Illinois Secretary of State Spokesperson Max Walczyk told local news.

The Colorado DMV also said the outage affected most of its driver's license services, except for driver's license knowledge tests, permit tests and requests for motor vehicle records.

The New York DMV posted on X of "ongoing issues impacting transactions in our offices and online." The department later in the afternoon reported services had resumed.

The Massachusetts RMV also posted on X that it could not "process any license or ID related transactions at this time due to a national system outage." The registry posted the issue was resolved just before 2 p.m.

Giannoulias at about noon gave an update that Illinois DMV systems were back up and running.

North Carolina reported the outage had been repaired shortly after noon local time, and DMV services had resumed.

Virginia's DMV said its system was back up just before 1 p.m. "after a third-party system outage that affected driver's license transactions at our offices and website."