Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 14, 2022 / 3:59 PM

N.C. woman allowed to keep 'FART' license plate -- but not on her truck

By Ben Hooper

March 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman who has been fighting to be allowed to keep her "FART" license plate said the Division of Motor Vehicles told her she can keep the plate -- just not on her vehicle.

Karly Sindy of Asheville said she originally applied for her "FART" vanity plate as a joke, and was surprised when the requested plate arrived in the mail.

Advertisement

Sindy later received a letter from the DMV saying the plate had been issued in error, as "FART" is among the letter and number combinations banned by the state.

The DMV gave Sindy the opportunity to appeal the decision, leading her to found the local group Friends of Asheville Recreational Trails, or FART, to help convince officials to let her keep the plate.

Sindy said she filed her appeal, and the DMV responded by saying she could keep the plate, but it wouldn't be a legal license plate for her truck anymore.

"They said that I can't keep the plate on the truck, but I can keep the plate in my possession and do what I want with it, and they said that since they refused 'FART' for other people, they couldn't allow it for this," Sindy told WLOS-TV. "I was really hoping they would just take FART off the list because it's not a bad word, but you know that didn't happen."

Advertisement

FART held an event Sunday and more than a dozen people showed up to Richmond Hill Park in Asheville to celebrate the saga of Sindy's license plate.

Sindy said she plans to continue hosting FART events, even though the saga of her license plate has ended.

"I hope we can continue to meet and maybe do a little celebration for a little memorial service for the license plate at a local bar or something," she said.

Read More

Pi Day: Pi calculated to more than 62.8 trillion digits Minnesota mail carrier blocked by deer: 'Do you live here?' Man walks 3,257 feet with lawnmower on his chin for Guinness World Record Man walks 3,257 feet with lawnmower on his chin for Guinness World Record

Latest Headlines

Pi Day: Pi calculated to more than 62.8 trillion digits
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Pi Day: Pi calculated to more than 62.8 trillion digits
March 14 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records celebrated Pi Day on Monday by announcing Swiss researchers set a new record by calculating the number to 62,831,853,071,796 digits.
Minnesota mail carrier blocked by deer: 'Do you live here?'
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Minnesota mail carrier blocked by deer: 'Do you live here?'
March 14 (UPI) -- A Minnesota mail carrier shared video of her encounter with a deer that blocked the front walkway to a home and refused to accept the mail for the house.
Man walks 3,257 feet with lawnmower on his chin for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Man walks 3,257 feet with lawnmower on his chin for Guinness World Record
March 14 (UPI) -- An Idaho man retook a Guinness World Records title by walking 3,257 feet with a non-powered lawnmower balanced on his chin.
Hector's dolphin rescued from cray pot line in New Zealand
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Hector's dolphin rescued from cray pot line in New Zealand
March 14 (UPI) -- The crew of sightseeing boat in New Zealand came to the rescue of a Hector's dolphin spotted with a cray pot line wrapped around its tail fins.
Michigan woman wins $500,000 after liking color of scratch-off ticket
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Michigan woman wins $500,000 after liking color of scratch-off ticket
March 14 (UPI) -- A 34-year-old woman from Branch Country, Mich., won $500,000 from a scratch-off ticket that she picked out due to its color.
Newborn white rhino named Queenie in honor of Queen Elizabeth II
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Newborn white rhino named Queenie in honor of Queen Elizabeth II
March 14 (UPI) -- Cotswold Wildlife Park in Burford, England, has named a newborn white rhino Queenie in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.
Odd Florida: Van-escaping croc, mail-order snowman, world's tallest teen
Odd News // 14 hours ago
Odd Florida: Van-escaping croc, mail-order snowman, world's tallest teen
March 14 (UPI) -- When it comes to odd news epicenters, one need not look much further than the great state of Florida, home of an escaped crocodilian, a mail-order snowman and the world's tallest teen.
Briefcase of family memories accidentally donated to thrift store
Odd News // 2 days ago
Briefcase of family memories accidentally donated to thrift store
March 11 (UPI) -- Employees at a Colorado thrift store tracked down a man who mistakenly donated a briefcase that turned out to be filled with 80 years of memories.
Man uses folding chair to rescue deer stuck atop wooden fence
Odd News // 2 days ago
Man uses folding chair to rescue deer stuck atop wooden fence
March 11 (UPI) -- A Texas man rescued a deer that became stuck while trying to jump over a fence from one yard to another in his neighborhood.
Letters from previous residents found hidden behind Nebraska home's mirror
Odd News // 2 days ago
Letters from previous residents found hidden behind Nebraska home's mirror
March 11 (UPI) -- A couple renovating the house they recently purchased in Nebraska removed a bathroom mirror and found two letters from previous residents -- one from 1967, and another from 1995.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long
World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long
Brazilian speedrunner sets new 41.022-second 'Super Mario World' record
Brazilian speedrunner sets new 41.022-second 'Super Mario World' record
New England fishermen reel in 12,000-year-old woolly mammoth tooth
New England fishermen reel in 12,000-year-old woolly mammoth tooth
Odd Florida: Van-escaping croc, mail-order snowman, world's tallest teen
Odd Florida: Van-escaping croc, mail-order snowman, world's tallest teen
Scottish woman checks bank account after six decades, $3.35 became $335
Scottish woman checks bank account after six decades, $3.35 became $335
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement