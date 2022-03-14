N.C. woman allowed to keep 'FART' license plate -- but not on her truck

March 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman who has been fighting to be allowed to keep her "FART" license plate said the Division of Motor Vehicles told her she can keep the plate -- just not on her vehicle.

Karly Sindy of Asheville said she originally applied for her "FART" vanity plate as a joke, and was surprised when the requested plate arrived in the mail.

Advertisement

Sindy later received a letter from the DMV saying the plate had been issued in error, as "FART" is among the letter and number combinations banned by the state.

The DMV gave Sindy the opportunity to appeal the decision, leading her to found the local group Friends of Asheville Recreational Trails, or FART, to help convince officials to let her keep the plate.

Sindy said she filed her appeal, and the DMV responded by saying she could keep the plate, but it wouldn't be a legal license plate for her truck anymore.

"They said that I can't keep the plate on the truck, but I can keep the plate in my possession and do what I want with it, and they said that since they refused 'FART' for other people, they couldn't allow it for this," Sindy told WLOS-TV. "I was really hoping they would just take FART off the list because it's not a bad word, but you know that didn't happen."

Advertisement

FART held an event Sunday and more than a dozen people showed up to Richmond Hill Park in Asheville to celebrate the saga of Sindy's license plate.

Sindy said she plans to continue hosting FART events, even though the saga of her license plate has ended.

"I hope we can continue to meet and maybe do a little celebration for a little memorial service for the license plate at a local bar or something," she said.