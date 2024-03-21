Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 21, 2024 / 6:06 PM

Alabama woman apologetic as she pleads guilty in 2023 kidnapping hoax

By Mark Moran
Carlethia "Carlee" Russell pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanor charges in connection to faking her abduction last summer. Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department
Carlethia "Carlee" Russell pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanor charges in connection to faking her abduction last summer. Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department

March 21 (UPI) -- An Alabama woman who faked her own kidnapping has pleaded guilty to criminal charges after the hoax prompted a national search last summer.

Carlee Russell pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon to a pair of misdemeanor counts for filing false police reports, and she took accountability for her actions.

Advertisement

"I want to genuinely apologize for my actions, and the resulting negative impact inflicted onto others. I made a grave mistake while trying to fight through various emotional issues and stress," Russell said. "I'm extremely remorseful for the panic, fear and various range of negative emotions that were experienced across the nation."

"I want to specifically acknowledge and take accountability for the pain and embarrassment that I inflicted upon my family, my church family, friends, neighbors, community, and all of those who were directly involved in search efforts for me," Russell added.

Related

Russell will be on supervised probation for a year, must repay almost $18,000 in restitution to the City of Hoover and complete 100 hours of community service.

She also has been directed to continue receiving mental health counseling as a condition for probation.

Advertisement

"It would be a waste of government resources to put you in jail," said Judge David Carpenter, who suspended Russell's two six-month sentences.

The court will check in October on Russell's progress on the restitution she has paid and the community service she has performed.

Russell, a nursing student, called 911 and reported seeing a child on the interstate last July in Hoover, Ala., about 10 miles south of Birmingham. She disappeared after the call.

Police found her car and items belonging to her shortly afterward.

Russell returned to her house after police searched for nearly two days, setting off national headlines about her case. She told police she had been forced into a vehicle and abducted but had escaped her captors and walked home.

Police were unable to verify many of the details in Russell's abduction story, including claims that she had been taken to a house where a man and a woman forced her to undress while they took photos of her nude.

Later that month, Russell admitted she had not seen a toddler walking along an area freeway.

Latest Headlines

Idaho police capture violent white supremacist prison escapee, accomplice
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Idaho police capture violent white supremacist prison escapee, accomplice
March 21 (UPI) -- The manhunt for escaped white supremacist convict Skylar Meade and his suspected accomplice Nicholas Umphenour ended Thursday with the capture of the two men.
Justice Department, 16 AGs sue Apple for monopolizing smartphone market
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Department, 16 AGs sue Apple for monopolizing smartphone market
March 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it has joined with 16 other state and district attorneys general in filing a civil antitrust lawsuit against Apple for monopolizing the smartphone market.
Reddit shares jump 48% in first day of trading on NYSE
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Reddit shares jump 48% in first day of trading on NYSE
March 21 (UPI) -- Shares in the social media platform Reddit jumped 48% during their first day of trading Thursday, the first major tech stock launch in five years.
Groceries across the country try varied offerings to lure customers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Groceries across the country try varied offerings to lure customers
March 21 (UPI) -- Over the past decade or more, mainstream grocery outlets have been experimenting with new services like in-store dining, wine bars and interactive self-serve options, hoping to bring in more shoppers.
Multiple states report DMV outage affecting licensing services
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Multiple states report DMV outage affecting licensing services
March 21 (UPI) -- A nationwide network outage briefly affected Department of Motor Vehicles offices Thursday.
Prosecutors charge third man with murder in Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Prosecutors charge third man with murder in Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting
March 21 (UPI) -- A third man faces murder charges connected to the shooting that marred last month's Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade, authorities said Thursday.
Self-professed 'patriot warrior' sentenced for role in violent Jan. 6 insurrection
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Self-professed 'patriot warrior' sentenced for role in violent Jan. 6 insurrection
March 21 (UPI) -- A Colorado man who helped drag a police officer into the violent pro-Trump mob during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection was sentenced Thursday to 63 months in prison for three felonies.
VA announces record number of women veterans receiving benefits
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
VA announces record number of women veterans receiving benefits
March 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday that it is providing disability compensation to a record number of women veterans.
Fifth Mississippi 'Goon Squad' deputy sentenced for role in torturing 2 Black men
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fifth Mississippi 'Goon Squad' deputy sentenced for role in torturing 2 Black men
March 21 (UPI) -- Former Rankin County Mississippi Sheriff's deputy Brett McAlpin was sentenced to 27 years in prison Thursday. He was the fifth to be sentenced in the torture of two Black men in 2023.
Republican senator receives death threat over anti-TikTok bill
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Republican senator receives death threat over anti-TikTok bill
March 20 (UPI) -- Sen. Thom Tillis on Wednesday said he has received death threats over a bill that would force TikTok to end its Chinese ownership, releasing audio of the person threatening to shoot him if it passes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Search for Riley Strain turns to dam, 42 miles downstream from Nashville
Search for Riley Strain turns to dam, 42 miles downstream from Nashville
DeSantis signs bill banning homeless encampments, public sleeping in Florida
DeSantis signs bill banning homeless encampments, public sleeping in Florida
At House impeachment inquiry hearing, witness Lev Parnas blasts GOP 'falsehoods'
At House impeachment inquiry hearing, witness Lev Parnas blasts GOP 'falsehoods'
FCC investigates Amazon over alleged marketing, sale of illegal signal jammers
FCC investigates Amazon over alleged marketing, sale of illegal signal jammers
Donald Trump's attorney: New York AG bond suggestions 'unjust'
Donald Trump's attorney: New York AG bond suggestions 'unjust'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement