Alabama woman apologetic as she pleads guilty in 2023 kidnapping hoax

Carlethia "Carlee" Russell pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanor charges in connection to faking her abduction last summer. Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department

March 21 (UPI) -- An Alabama woman who faked her own kidnapping has pleaded guilty to criminal charges after the hoax prompted a national search last summer. Carlee Russell pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon to a pair of misdemeanor counts for filing false police reports, and she took accountability for her actions. Advertisement

"I want to genuinely apologize for my actions, and the resulting negative impact inflicted onto others. I made a grave mistake while trying to fight through various emotional issues and stress," Russell said. "I'm extremely remorseful for the panic, fear and various range of negative emotions that were experienced across the nation."

"I want to specifically acknowledge and take accountability for the pain and embarrassment that I inflicted upon my family, my church family, friends, neighbors, community, and all of those who were directly involved in search efforts for me," Russell added.

Russell will be on supervised probation for a year, must repay almost $18,000 in restitution to the City of Hoover and complete 100 hours of community service.

She also has been directed to continue receiving mental health counseling as a condition for probation.

"It would be a waste of government resources to put you in jail," said Judge David Carpenter, who suspended Russell's two six-month sentences.

The court will check in October on Russell's progress on the restitution she has paid and the community service she has performed.

Russell, a nursing student, called 911 and reported seeing a child on the interstate last July in Hoover, Ala., about 10 miles south of Birmingham. She disappeared after the call.

Police found her car and items belonging to her shortly afterward.

Russell returned to her house after police searched for nearly two days, setting off national headlines about her case. She told police she had been forced into a vehicle and abducted but had escaped her captors and walked home.

Police were unable to verify many of the details in Russell's abduction story, including claims that she had been taken to a house where a man and a woman forced her to undress while they took photos of her nude.

Later that month, Russell admitted she had not seen a toddler walking along an area freeway.