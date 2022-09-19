Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 19, 2022 / 3:53 PM

Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping

By Adam Schrader
Sherri Papini, seen here in a photo released by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 3, 2016, is accused of faking the story of her own abduction. Photo courtesy Shasta County Sheriff's Office
Sherri Papini, seen here in a photo released by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 3, 2016, is accused of faking the story of her own abduction. Photo courtesy Shasta County Sheriff's Office

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Sherri Papini, the California woman who pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping after she said she was abducted by two Hispanic women in 2016, was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison.

Papini, 40, was ordered by U.S. District Court Judge William Shubb in Sacramento to turn herself in to begin her prison sentence by 2 p.m. on Nov. 8, ABC News reported. She was also sentenced to 36 months of supervised release when her prison time ends.

Advertisement

William Portanova, Papini's attorney called her prison sentence "fair" in comments to NBC News after her hearing.

"Whatever happened five years ago, that's a different Sherri Papini than the person you see here today," he said.

RELATED Tom Barrack, friend and former fundraiser for Trump, faces trial for UAE ties

Court documents obtained by UPI show that prosecutors had requested that Papini, who has two children, serve an eight-month sentence in prison rather than a lesser sentence of house arrest -- which her attorneys had requested.

"Papini planned and executed a sophisticated kidnapping hoax, and then continued to perpetuate her false statements for years after her return without regard for the harm she caused others," prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum ahead of the hearing.

Advertisement

"As a result, state and federal investigators devoted limited resources to Papini's case for nearly four years before they independently learned the truth: that she was not kidnapped or tortured."

RELATED Police detain man for touching Queen Elizabeth's coffin, arrest another for sexual assault

Papini disappeared while out for a jog and was reported missing by her husband on Nov. 2, 2016, after failing to pick up their children from daycare.

She was found three weeks later on Interstate 5, about 150 miles from the jogging trail where she was last seen.

Papini claimed to police that she was abducted at gunpoint by two women who covered their faces but spoke in Spanish and were part of a human trafficking ring.

RELATED NYC man pleads guilty to murder of his mother over inheritance

She was arrested in March and later pleaded guilty to two counts admitting that she engaged in mail fraud and made false statements to authorities.

"Papini not only retold her false statements to law enforcement, including in August 2020 when she was confronted with evidence of the truth, but also to the California Victim Compensation Board and the Social Security Administration in order to obtain financial benefits to which she was not entitled," prosecutors said.

Latest Headlines

Family Dollar issues recall notice for Colgate products
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Family Dollar issues recall notice for Colgate products
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Family Dollar announced that it is voluntarily recalling six Colgate products that are sold in 11 states because they were stored outside of the recommended temperature requirements.
Judge denies Mike Lindell's attempt to dismiss Smartmatic defamation suit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge denies Mike Lindell's attempt to dismiss Smartmatic defamation suit
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell must face a defamation suit brought by a voting machine maker that claims he defamed it by pushing false narratives that the 2020 election was stolen.
Victim asks for continued prison term at Kentucky school shooter's parole hearing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Victim asks for continued prison term at Kentucky school shooter's parole hearing
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Convicted school shooter Michael Carneal's hearing in front of the Kentucky Parole Board began Monday morning, with some of his living victims arguing he should serve out the rest of his life sentence for murder.
Index: Homebuilder market sentiment falls to lowest point of year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Index: Homebuilder market sentiment falls to lowest point of year
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Homebuilder sentiment over the housing market fell to its lowest point of the year in September as prices continue to adjust downward, according to a report released Monday.
Virginia rolls back protections for transgender students
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Virginia rolls back protections for transgender students
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Students in Virginia will now have to file legal documents if they wish to be called by different pronouns, and will no longer be allowed to use facilities based on the gender they identify with.
Hurricane Fiona: More than 1 million still without power in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hurricane Fiona: More than 1 million still without power in Puerto Rico
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- In shades of Hurricane Maria in 2017, more than a million people in Puerto Rico were without electricity on Monday after the island took a direct hit from Hurricane Fiona.
Mass. lawmaker calls for investigation into DeSantis over migrant flights
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mass. lawmaker calls for investigation into DeSantis over migrant flights
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A state legislator in Massachusetts is calling for a federal criminal investigation into Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., after fifty undocumented migrants were relocated by plane to Martha's Vineyard last week.
Tom Barrack, friend and former fundraiser for Trump, faces trial for UAE ties
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tom Barrack, friend and former fundraiser for Trump, faces trial for UAE ties
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of Thomas Barrack, a close friend and former fundraiser to Donald Trump who's accused of improperly acting as a foreign agent during Trump's presidency.
Navy sailor faces court martial for blaze that destroyed USS Bonhomme Richard
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Navy sailor faces court martial for blaze that destroyed USS Bonhomme Richard
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A sailor accused of retaliating against the Navy by setting the USS Bonhomme Richard on fire two years ago -- basically destroying the $1.5 billion warship -- was scheduled to begin his court martial on Monday.
Texas has banned more books than any other state, new report shows
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas has banned more books than any other state, new report shows
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Texas banned more books from school libraries this past year than any other state, targeting titles centering on race, racism, abortion and LGBTQ representation and issues, according to a new analysis by PEN America.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia retaliates with deadly force after major losses to Ukrainian counteroffensive
Russia retaliates with deadly force after major losses to Ukrainian counteroffensive
Buckingham Palace releases previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth II
Buckingham Palace releases previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II's casket lowered into royal vault at Windsor Castle before private burial
Queen Elizabeth II's casket lowered into royal vault at Windsor Castle before private burial
All of Puerto Rico without power as Hurricane Fiona arrives
All of Puerto Rico without power as Hurricane Fiona arrives
Texas has banned more books than any other state, new report shows
Texas has banned more books than any other state, new report shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement