Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 20, 2024 / 11:23 PM

Republican senator receives death threat over anti-TikTok bill

By Darryl Coote
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said Wednesday that he has received a death threat over a bill that, if enacted, would force TikTok to be sold by its Chinese parent company or be banned from the United States. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said Wednesday that he has received a death threat over a bill that, if enacted, would force TikTok to be sold by its Chinese parent company or be banned from the United States. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Sen. Thom Tillis on Wednesday said he has received death threats over a bill that would force TikTok to end its Chinese ownership, releasing audio of the person threatening to shoot him if it passes.

The bill, House Resolution 7521, passed the House 352-65 last week and has been sent to the Senate where it remains unclear if or when it will be brought to the floor for a vote.

Advertisement

If enacted, though, the bill would force parent company ByteDance to sell off TikTok or have its platform banned in the United States over national security concerns. The bill specifically prohibits the distribution, maintenance or updating of "foreign adversary-controlled applications."

Tillis, a Republican for North Carolina, accused TikTok of spearheading a "misinformation campaign" to encourage members of Congress, and released a 27-second clip of a death threat that he said his office received Tuesday night.

Related

"Okay, listen. If you ban TikTok, I will find you and shoot you," the caller said before laughing. "That's people's job and that's my only entertainment. And, people make money off there, too, you know."

"I'm trying to get rich like that. Anyways I'll shoot you and find you and cut you into pieces," the person said before laughing again. "Bye."

Advertisement

Threatening to kill a member of Congress is a federal offense -- a fact that Tillis highlighted in releasing the audio.

"Callers like this who communicate threats against elected officials could be committing a federal crime," he said on X. "The Communist-Chinese-aligned company is proving just how dangerous their current ownership is."

"Great work, TikTok."

In response to the bill, TikTok has been using its platform to encourage users to contact their local representatives, according to a copy of the message distributed online by the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

UPI has asked TikTok for comment.

TikTok has for years been a target of Republican suspicion over its potential national security risks due to it being owned by a Chinese company -- a suspicion that has grown more and more bipartisan.

According to Congress's website, H.R. 7521 has been received in the senate and has been referred to the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

Advertisement

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has been noncommittal about when the bill will see the Senate floor.

"I'm talking to members of my caucus to decide the best path forward," he told reporters during a press conference Wednesday when asked about the bill.

Latest Headlines

Search for Riley Strain turns to dam, 42 miles downstream from Nashville
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Search for Riley Strain turns to dam, 42 miles downstream from Nashville
March 20 (UPI) -- The search for missing college student Riley Strain took investigators Wednesday to a river dam located 42 miles downstream from Nashville, after Strain was reported missing nearly two weeks ago.
Alabama bans government funding of 'divisive' DEI programs in schools
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alabama bans government funding of 'divisive' DEI programs in schools
March 20 (UPI) -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill Wednesday, banning the public funding of diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the state's schools and universities.
2 more Mississippi deputies sentenced for roles in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
2 more Mississippi deputies sentenced for roles in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
March 20 (UPI) -- Former Mississippi sheriff's deputies Daniel Opdyke and Christian Desmond on Wednesday became the latest members of the self-described Rankin County "Goon Squad" sentenced to prison for the 2023 torture of two Black men.
At House impeachment inquiry hearing, witness Lev Parnas blasts GOP 'falsehoods'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
At House impeachment inquiry hearing, witness Lev Parnas blasts GOP 'falsehoods'
March 20 (UPI) -- During Wednesday's House impeachment inquiry hearing, Lev Parnas blasted Republican members of Congress for "doing the bidding" of Russia and pushing false allegations against President Joe Biden.
Because of weather, forecasters warn 2024 could be bad for allergy sufferers
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Because of weather, forecasters warn 2024 could be bad for allergy sufferers
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that it could be a bad year for allergies due to the weather.
DeSantis signs bill banning homeless encampments, public sleeping in Florida
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
DeSantis signs bill banning homeless encampments, public sleeping in Florida
March 20 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Wednesday that bans homeless people from setting up tents or sleeping in public spaces, as he compared the issue of homelessness to the chaos of spring break.
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton wanted on domestic violence charges in Florida
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton wanted on domestic violence charges in Florida
March 20 (UPI) -- Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton is accused of felony domestic violence after a March 7 incident in Florida's Hillsborough County and can't be located, The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday.
Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged as it watches inflation data
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged as it watches inflation data
March 20 (UPI) -- A "bumpy road" and recent rise in inflation caused the Federal Reserve to hold steady on interest rates on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced during an afternoon news conference.
Idaho prisoner on run after 3 corrections officers shot at Boise hospital
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Idaho prisoner on run after 3 corrections officers shot at Boise hospital
March 20 (UPI) -- An escaped inmate and a second suspect remain at large after three corrections officers in Boise, Idaho, were shot Wednesday morning while transferring the inmate to a hospital.
Ex-Marine faces October trial in fatal attack on NYC subway
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ex-Marine faces October trial in fatal attack on NYC subway
March 20 (UPI) -- Daniel Penny, the ex-Marine charged with choking a Black man to death on a New York City subway last year, will head to trial Oct. 8 for manslaughter, a judge announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump files defamation suit against ABC News, Stephanopoulos
Trump files defamation suit against ABC News, Stephanopoulos
Mexico says it will not accept migrants deported by Texas under new state law
Mexico says it will not accept migrants deported by Texas under new state law
Idaho prisoner on run after 3 corrections officers shot at Boise hospital
Idaho prisoner on run after 3 corrections officers shot at Boise hospital
Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of presidential race, finishes third in Fla. primary
Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of presidential race, finishes third in Fla. primary
Trump presses Supreme Court for 'absolute immunity' from election charges
Trump presses Supreme Court for 'absolute immunity' from election charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement