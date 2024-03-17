Ohio governor declares state of emergency

March 17 (UPI) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency in 11 counties Sunday in the wake of severe storms that struck the state last week.

The governor also activated the Ohio National Guard to help clean up debris in Logan County, one of the hardest hit regions, where three people were killed by the storms.

Advertisement

The declaration orders all relevant state departments and agencies to lend their services, equipment, supplies, and personnel to aid in response and recovery efforts, the governor's office said.

The severe weather also damaged parts of Kentucky, Indiana and Arkansas. About 40 people were injured and dozens of homes damaged in one Indiana community. Tornadoes were also reported in Illinois and Missouri.