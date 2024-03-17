Advertisement
U.S. News
March 17, 2024 / 6:02 PM

Ohio governor declares state of emergency

By Mark Moran

March 17 (UPI) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency in 11 counties Sunday in the wake of severe storms that struck the state last week.

The governor also activated the Ohio National Guard to help clean up debris in Logan County, one of the hardest hit regions, where three people were killed by the storms.

The declaration orders all relevant state departments and agencies to lend their services, equipment, supplies, and personnel to aid in response and recovery efforts, the governor's office said.

The severe weather also damaged parts of Kentucky, Indiana and Arkansas. About 40 people were injured and dozens of homes damaged in one Indiana community. Tornadoes were also reported in Illinois and Missouri.

Latest Headlines

2 dead, 5 injured in D.C. shooting
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
2 dead, 5 injured in D.C. shooting
March 17 (UPI) -- Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed two people and left five others wounded Sunday in a historic Washington, D.C. neighborhood, officials said.
Teen sisters stabbed, one fatally, in fight outside NYC deli
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Teen sisters stabbed, one fatally, in fight outside NYC deli
March 17 (UPI) -- Two teen sisters were stabbed, one fatally, in a fight outside a New York City deli early Sunday morning, the NYPD said.
Burger King faces $15M lawsuit for failure to stop 'open air drug bazaar'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Burger King faces $15M lawsuit for failure to stop 'open air drug bazaar'
March 17 (UPI) -- Burger King is facing a $15 million lawsuit filed by a concerned resident who claims the fast-food giant's location on Fulton Street in New York City is turning into a haven for drug dealers.
Illegally parked driver allegedly killed by NYC tow truck operator
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Illegally parked driver allegedly killed by NYC tow truck operator
March 17 (UPI) -- A 61-year-old man who was illegally parked outside a Shell gas station in New York City was allegedly killed by the 30-year-old operator of a tow truck after a dispute, police said Sunday.
Cops arrest gunman in N.J. after 3 killed in suburban Phila.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Cops arrest gunman in N.J. after 3 killed in suburban Phila.
March 16 (UPI) -- Police said they've apprehended a man in New Jersey who was wanted in connection with a triple homicide in a Philadelphia suburb Saturday.
Millions descend on Fifth Ave. for 263rd NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Millions descend on Fifth Ave. for 263rd NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade
March 16 (UPI) -- Manhattan was alive with Irish pride as the 236rd New York St. Patrick's Day parade kicked off Saturday.
Police I.D. suspect wanted in slaying of New Mexico trooper on I-40
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Police I.D. suspect wanted in slaying of New Mexico trooper on I-40
March 15 (UPI) -- Authorities on Saturday named a suspect in the killing of a New Mexico police officer Justin Hare, who was slain while assisting a motorist along Interstate 40.
Energy Department grants $2.26B loan for Nevada lithium project
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Energy Department grants $2.26B loan for Nevada lithium project
March 16 (UPI) -- Lithium Americas has received conditional approval for a multi-billion-dollar loan from the U.S. Department of Energy to help fund a massive development project in Nevada.
Commission: 'Abdication' of law enforcement allowed Maine mass shootings
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Commission: 'Abdication' of law enforcement allowed Maine mass shootings
March 16 (UPI) -- Sheriff's officials could have arrested Maine mass shooter Robert Card Jr. and confiscated his firearms six weeks before he killed 18 and injured 13 others in an October rampage, an independent commission has found.
Univ. of Maryland lifts ban on frat, sorority events after misconduct investigation
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Univ. of Maryland lifts ban on frat, sorority events after misconduct investigation
March 16 (UPI) -- The University of Maryland has lifted restrictions on 32 fraternities and sororities after it completed investigation into hazing accusations.
