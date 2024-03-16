Advertisement
U.S. News
March 16, 2024 / 2:21 PM

Chicago to start evicting migrants from city shelters under amended policy

By Simon Druker
Officials in Chicago (City Hall pictured) will begin evicting adult migrants staying in the city’s shelters, following through on Mayor Brandon Johnson's policy. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
1 of 2 | Officials in Chicago (City Hall pictured) will begin evicting adult migrants staying in the city’s shelters, following through on Mayor Brandon Johnson's policy. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Officials in Chicago will begin evicting migrants staying in the city's shelters this weekend, following through on Mayor Brandon Johnson's amended policy under which only adults will be removed.

Johnson's office amended the policy Friday to cover only adult migrants without children under the age of 18.

Children and families were also granted a reprieve.

Evictions will also begin Sunday, rather than Saturday as originally scheduled and apply to adults who have been living in a city shelter for 60 days.



Extensions to the policy will be determined on an individual basis, the city said.

A total of 35 migrants are expected to be evicted from 23 Chicago shelters on Sunday. That number will grow to more than 2,000 by the end of April. More than 1,700 of those people are men.

The city originally forecasted 6,000 people would be forced to leave Saturday.

Once evicted, migrants are able to re-apply for admission to city shelters. The city has a re-entry "landing zone" set up near the famed Maxwell Street Market.

Anyone looking to enter a shelter also must now be vaccinated for measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox.

Chicago shelters have seen a recent uptick in measle cases, the city's public health department said earlier in the week.

Johnson's office said the policy is meant to encourage migrants to become independent.

"By encouraging resettlement while also providing case-specific extensions with a focus on health and safety, we are advancing a pathway to stability and self-sufficiency," Johnson's office said in a statement.

"While we know Chicago's limited resources cannot meet the full scale of need across the New Arrivals Mission. We are constantly evaluating options that will lead to better care for all Chicagoans."

Residents of suburban Phila. urged to shelter in place as cops hunt gunman
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Residents of suburban Phila. urged to shelter in place as cops hunt gunman
March 16 (UPI) -- Residents of Bucks County in suburban Philadelphia were urged to shelter in place on Saturday, canceling St. Patrick's Day festivities as police sought a suspected wanted in connection with a triple homicide.
Prosecutors want Bankman-Fried to serve more than 40 years
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Prosecutors want Bankman-Fried to serve more than 40 years
March 16 (UPI) -- Convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried should serve between 40 and 50 years in prison, prosecutors in New York contend in their sentencing recommendation.
Tip leads to mother's arrest 2 years after boy's body found in suitcase in Indiana
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tip leads to mother's arrest 2 years after boy's body found in suitcase in Indiana
March 16 (UPI) -- A tip has led to the arrest in California of the mother of a boy whose body was found in a suitcase in an Indiana field two years ago, according to Indiana State Police.
Miami Beach police enforce midnight spring break curfew
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Miami Beach police enforce midnight spring break curfew
March 16 (UPI) -- Police in Miami Beach started enforcing a new curfew at midnight Saturday, implemented by the city over concerns caused by the massive influx of spring break revelers.
External panel found missing after United Airlines flight lands in Oregon
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
External panel found missing after United Airlines flight lands in Oregon
March 16 (UPI) -- A post-flight inspection of a United Airlines Boeing 737-800 discovered a missing external panel on the underside of the aircraft after it landing at its destination in Oregon, airline officials say.
Peter Navarro files emergency appeal to Supreme Court to delay prison
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Peter Navarro files emergency appeal to Supreme Court to delay prison
March 15 (UPI) -- Former Trump administration adviser Peter Navarro filed a last-ditch appeal to the Supreme Court Friday, just days before his scheduled prison sentence.
Mike Pence says he will not endorse Donald Trump for president
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Mike Pence says he will not endorse Donald Trump for president
March 15 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday he would not endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024.
Apple settles federal class-action suit over CEO's comments for $490 million
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Apple settles federal class-action suit over CEO's comments for $490 million
March 15 (UPI) -- Apple has agreed to pay $490 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that alleges CEO Tim Cook made false statements, according to a proposed settlement request filed in Oakland County, Calif., federal court.
Judge pushes Donald Trump's N.Y. hush-money trial to mid-April
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Judge pushes Donald Trump's N.Y. hush-money trial to mid-April
March 15 (UPI) -- The judge in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial in Manhattan agreed Friday to delay the start of the trial.
Joe Biden, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar affirm support for Ukraine, Gaza
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Joe Biden, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar affirm support for Ukraine, Gaza
March 15 (UPI) -- Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited the White House to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday, ahead of St. Patrick's Day. Public opinion of Biden has waned in Ireland over his stance on Israel.
