March 12, 2024 / 3:12 PM

Measles infections rise in Chicago area as 45 cases recorded nationwide

By Patrick Hilsman
The Chicago Department of Public Health is providing measles immunizations to residents of a shelter. Five cases of measles have been detected there, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 45 measles cases have been detected across 17 states so far. Photo courtesy of CDPH
March 12 (UPI) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health said four cases of measles have been detected in migrants housed at a shelter in Pilsen, bringing the number of cases in the Chicago area in the past four days up to five.

"CDPH has been at 2241 S. Halsted working around the clock to screen residents for symptoms and provide measles vaccinations to those who haven't had one," the CDPH posted to X Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 45 recent measles cases have been detected across 17 states.

The CDPH said it provided inoculations for 900 people at the shelter while trying to determine the immunization status of 700 residents.

"CDPH offers MMR vaccinations at no cost for uninsured adults and children eligible for the Vaccines for Children program at our health clinics around Chicago," CDPH said.

A fifth case previously was detected in a Chicago Public School student, who is housed at the same shelter.

The CDC reportedly has deployed personnel to help detect potential other cases.

"Because some Chicagoans on the whole are unvaccinated, there remains an opportunity for the virus to spread," CDPH said in a statement, "CDPH is, therefore, treating this response as a citywide one and is calling on all eligible unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated now."

