1 of 2 | A New Mexico State Police officer was shot and killed Friday on I-40. The suspect remains at large, authorities said. Photo courtesy of New Mexico State Police.

March 15 (UPI) -- A New Mexico trooper was shot and killed Friday on I-40 near Tucumcari, according to New Mexico State Police. The suspect was still at large late Friday morning local time. "An NMSP officer has been shot and killed on Interstate 40 near mile marker 320," a NMSP statement on X said. "Suspect last seen wearing a brown hoodie and jacket. Scene is still active. Details are limited. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police. Updates to follow." Advertisement

The officer's name was not released. Police released two photos of the suspect, one with his face obscured by a hoodie and the second with a full view of his face.

Police were performing a welfare check on a vehicle stopped in the shoulder of I-40 at mile marker 320, leading to the suspect taking the police vehicle.

Details were limited on the police search for the suspect.

According to Tucumcari Police Chief Patti Lopez, cited by the Quay County Sun, the shooting happened at about 5:30 a.m.

The suspect was last seen on an I-40 frontage road on foot between Montoya and Newkirk near mile marker 304.

Advertisement

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said at a press conference Friday, "This has to be an incredibly painful and horrific time for family and friends."

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said on X, "I am heartbroken hearing the news of the NM state police officer officer shot and killed this morning. My prayers are with the department, family and friends of the fallen officer."

It's the first New Mexico State Police officer to be killed since officer Darian Jarrott was shot during a traffic stop in Deming, New Mexico in February 2021. The officer was killed after Omar Felix Cueva led police on a high-speed chase. Cueva was shot to death by police.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.