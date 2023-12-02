Advertisement
Dec. 2, 2023 / 4:10 PM

Bail set at $500K for man accused of killing 2 Nevada officers in hit-and-run

By Simon Druker
Jemarcus Williams, accused in the hit-and-run deaths of two Nevada State Police officers this week, was ordered held on $500,000 bail. Photo courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police
1 of 3 | Jemarcus Williams, accused in the hit-and-run deaths of two Nevada State Police officers this week, was ordered held on $500,000 bail. Photo courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A man accused of hitting and killing two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers while driving drunk this week has been ordered held on $500,000 bail by a state court official.

Jemarcus Williams is accused of having a blood-alcohol level over twice that of the legal limit when he was behind the wheel of the SUV that struck and killed the two officers around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Williams' bond was set during a brief hearing in Clark County, Nev., District Court on Friday, during which Chief Deputy District Attorney Shanon Clowers asserted he was "heavily intoxicated" at the time of the incident.

Authorities say the 46-year-old hit both officers with his vehicle while they were conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 15 and then sped away despite efforts of security staff from a nearby hotel to stop his vehicle.

His abandoned SUV was found near a Las Vegas apartment complex the same morning and Williams was arrested later in the day.

Sergeant Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix had stopped along the highway to check on a vehicle that had pulled onto the shoulder, the driver of which appeared to be asleep behind the wheel, were they were struck by another vehicle at about 3:23 a.m.

The incident led to a brief manhunt. One trooper was killed at the scene while the other was rushed to hospital but died shortly after arriving.

Williams faces two counts each of reckless driving resulting in death, DUI resulting in death and failing to stop at the scene of a crash. It wasn't immediately clear if Williams was able to post the bail. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

Williams allegedly ordered cognac and other alcoholic drinks at the Palms Casino Resort before the crash, according KLAS-TV.

