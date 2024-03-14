Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 14, 2024 / 12:19 AM

CDC updates measles vaccine guidance for international travelers

By Sheri Walsh
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning Americans traveling abroad to make sure they are up-to-date on their measles vaccines at least six weeks before their trip, in new guidelines announced Wednesday, as the number of cases rise around the world. File photo by James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via Wikimedia Commons
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning Americans traveling abroad to make sure they are up-to-date on their measles vaccines at least six weeks before their trip, in new guidelines announced Wednesday, as the number of cases rise around the world. File photo by James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via Wikimedia Commons

March 13 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning Americans traveling abroad to make sure they are up-to-date on their measles vaccines at least six weeks before their trip, in new guidelines announced Wednesday, as the number of cases rise around the world.

The CDC is now recommending travelers consult with their doctors sooner than previous guidance, which had called for vaccinations one month before travel.

Advertisement

"Traveling for spring break? Make sure you and your family are up-to-date on measles vaccine, especially before international travel," the CDC wrote in a post on X. "The measles vaccine is safe and effective. Two doses of MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles."

The CDC also added Russia and Malaysia on Wednesday to its map of 46 countries dealing with measles outbreaks.

Advertisement

"Measles spreads rapidly and may become a risk to travelers in places not included on the list," the agency warned. "CDC recommends all travelers are fully vaccinated against measles when traveling to any international destination."

The CDC recommends, and school enrollment requires, two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine by the age of six. For any adults born after 1957, who are not sure if they have had the vaccine, the CDC recommends at least one dose of MMR.

Measles, which can cause rash, high fever, cough, runny nose or red and watery eyes, is highly contagious and is also on the rise in the United States.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Department of Public Health confirmed four new cases of measles at a migrant shelter, bringing the number of cases in the past four days up to five.

The CDPH said it provided measles vaccines for 900 people at the shelter, while trying to determine the immunization status of 700 residents.

"Because some Chicagoans on the whole are unvaccinated, there remains an opportunity for the virus to spread," CDPH warned in a statement.

According to the CDC, 45 recent measles cases have been detected across 17 states.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ex-California rideshare driver arrested for antisemitic attack
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-California rideshare driver arrested for antisemitic attack
March 14 (UPI) -- A former California rideshare driver was arrested Wednesday for assaulting a passenger he believed was either Jewish or from Israel.
Non-binary teen Nex Benedict's death ruled a suicide
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Non-binary teen Nex Benedict's death ruled a suicide
March 13 (UPI) -- The death of 16-year-old nonbinary student Nex Benedict, who was bullied and injured in a school fight last month, has been ruled a suicide by overdose, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's office announced Wednesday.
Explosion injures 16 Orange County SWAT officers during training exercise
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Explosion injures 16 Orange County SWAT officers during training exercise
March 13 (UPI) -- Sixteen Orange County SWAT team officers were injured Wednesday when an explosion occurred during a training exercise in Irvine, Calif., authorities said.
Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews recalled over mislabeled containers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews recalled over mislabeled containers
March 13 (UPI) -- Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews are being recalled over mislabeled containers. The product may contain coconut or milk, not listed as ingredients, which could pose life-threatening allergic reactions.
3 charged with federal firearms violations related to Super Bowl parade shooting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
3 charged with federal firearms violations related to Super Bowl parade shooting
March 13 (UPI) -- Three men face federal gun trafficking offenses for straw purchases related to the Feb. 14 mass shooting that injured killed one and injured more than 20 people during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally.
Blue flags blanket National Mall for colorectal cancer awareness
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Blue flags blanket National Mall for colorectal cancer awareness
March 13 (UPI) -- Thousands of blue flags are blanketing the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in front of the U.S. Capitol through March 22, to support more research, funding and treatment options for colorectal cancer.
U.S. deploys Marines anti-terrorism team to Haiti to secure embassy amid gang violence
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. deploys Marines anti-terrorism team to Haiti to secure embassy amid gang violence
March 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Marines has sent its anti-terrorism security team to Haiti to protect the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, amid escalating gang violence and the country's transition to a new prime minister.
Former UFC fighter Mark Coleman 'battling for his life' after rescuing parents from fire
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Former UFC fighter Mark Coleman 'battling for his life' after rescuing parents from fire
March 13 (UPI) -- Former UFC start Mark Coleman is "currently battling for his life," after rescuing his parents from a fire at their Ohio home.
ICE agents begin wearing body cameras in 5 cities
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
ICE agents begin wearing body cameras in 5 cities
March 13 (UPI) -- Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in five U.S. cities started wearing body cameras Wednesday as required by an executive order from President Joe Biden.
Massachusetts governor announces misdemeanor marijuana pardons
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Massachusetts governor announces misdemeanor marijuana pardons
March 13 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced Wednesday a plan to issue sweeping pardons for all marijuana possession convictions in the state.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $792M, Powerball draws Wednesday
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $792M, Powerball draws Wednesday
Non-binary teen Nex Benedict's death ruled a suicide
Non-binary teen Nex Benedict's death ruled a suicide
Judge tosses 6 charges in Ga. election case against Donald Trump, others
Judge tosses 6 charges in Ga. election case against Donald Trump, others
Former UFC fighter Mark Coleman 'battling for his life' after rescuing parents from fire
Former UFC fighter Mark Coleman 'battling for his life' after rescuing parents from fire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement