Vice President Kamala Harris arrives before President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union speech on March 7. She was expected to visit an abortion clinic in Minneapolis on Thursday. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will visit a Planned Parenthood clinic in Minneapolis that performs abortions. Harris's office has declined to say what clinic or times she would speak for safety purposes but confirmed she would tour the location during normal hours and talk with staff about how the state has been impacted by abortion bans in neighboring states following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade in 2022. Advertisement

She is also expected to take place speak at a rally in the Minneapolis-St. Paul's area.

The facility also offers services for birth control and preventative wellness care but Harris' office said her the visit would mark the first time an active president or vice president had visited a clinic that provides abortions.

During the visit, Harris is expected to lay out the Biden administration's for reproductive rights in the wake of the Supreme Court decision.

The Minneapolis stop is the sixth on Harris' "Fight for Reproductive Freedom" tour where the administration tries to galvanize support around abortion rights.

At many of the events Harris takes part in, she often shares personal stories of women and how they have been affected since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. She has stressed how new laws in states led by conservatives have criminalized doctors and forced women to travel out of state for their care.