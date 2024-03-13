Trending
U.S. News
March 13, 2024 / 5:11 AM

U.S. sanctions members of Iran-backed terrorist group in Bahrain

By Darryl Coote
The U.S. Treasury under Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday announced sanctions against four people accused of being supporters of an Iran proxy militia operating in Bahrain. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The U.S. Treasury under Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday announced sanctions against four people accused of being supporters of an Iran proxy militia operating in Bahrain. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned four people accused of being operatives and facilitators of an Iran-backed militant group that operates in the island kingdom of Bahrain.

The sanctions were announced Tuesday by the U.S. Treasury against four supporters of Al-Ashtar Brigades, which was designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the United States in 2018.

"Today's action, taken in coordination with the Kingdom of Bahrain, underscores our collective commitment to disrupting Iran's destabilizing forces and threats, particularly those which threaten our partners in the region and around the world," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

According to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Al Ashtar Brigades was founded in 2013 with the mission to overthrown Bahrain's monarchy and has conducted at least 20 attacks in the country.

Related

Treasury officials said several members of the militia fled Bahrain for Iran in 2018 to avoid serving terrorist-related prison sentences.

Among those blacklisted Tuesday include 34-year-old Hussein Ahmad 'Abdallah Ahmad Hussein Al-Dammami, an accused financial facilitator of the terrorist organization.

U.S. officials said he was investigated in Bahrain on a slew of charges, including attempted murder and terrorism, and fled to Iran after he was sentenced to prison.

The other three hit with sanctions Tuesday were Iran-based Al-Ashtar Brigades members 32-year-old Ali Abdulnabi Ahmed Ebrahim M Alshofa, 33-year-old Hasan Ahmed Radhi Husain Sarhan and 42-year-old Isa Saleh Isa Mohamed Salman.

The sanctions -- which freeze all property in their names and bar U.S. persons from doing business with them -- come as the United States has sought to undermine Tehran's influence in the Middle East amid Israel's war against Iran-backed Hamas by targeting its proxy militias.

Iran's Houthi militants have been attacking commercial as well as British and American warships transiting near the coast of Yemen since mid-November, and the United States has responded with sanctions and attacks of its own.

The Biden administration has said it seeks to de-escalate rising tensions in the Middle East but that it will defend itself from aggression.

Latest Headlines

Justice Department finds Utah prison discriminated against transgender inmate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department finds Utah prison discriminated against transgender inmate
March 13 (UPI) -- The Utah Department of Corrections repeatedly discriminated against a transgender inmate on the basis of her gender dysphoria disability, resulting in the woman performing dangerous surgery upon herself.
Mass. man sentenced for threatening to blow up Arizona secretary of state
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Mass. man sentenced for threatening to blow up Arizona secretary of state
March 13 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man who pleaded guilty to threatening to blow up the Arizona secretary of state in the wake of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol building has been sentenced to jail, according to prosecutors.
Biden, Trump clinch nominations for presidential election rematch
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden, Trump clinch nominations for presidential election rematch
March 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden officially clinched their respective presidential nominations, with wins in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington on Tuesday night.
Tennessee soccer coach indicted for allegedly drugging, raping boys
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tennessee soccer coach indicted for allegedly drugging, raping boys
March 12 (UPI) -- A former Tennessee soccer coach has been indicted by a grand jury on 31 sex-related charges for allegedly drugging and raping boys who played on his team.
Four U.S. Army ships deploy for mission to construct humanitarian pier in Gaza
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Four U.S. Army ships deploy for mission to construct humanitarian pier in Gaza
March 12 (UPI) -- The Pentagon on Tuesday deployed four Army vessels and their crews to Gaza where they will build a temporary port for the delivery of humanitarian aid, U.S. military officials said
Family of missing University of Missouri student seeks clues to his disappearance
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Family of missing University of Missouri student seeks clues to his disappearance
March 12 (UPI) -- A 22-year-old University of Missouri student allegedly went missing sometime Friday in Tennessee and his family is seeking out answers, according to officials.
Man, woman killed in Pennsylvania house explosion
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Man, woman killed in Pennsylvania house explosion
March 12 (UPI) -- A man and a woman were found dead Tuesday after a house exploded in Pennsylvania. Officials in Allegheny County said they found the house "completely leveled" in a remote area near Pittsburgh.
Republican group to spend $50 million in 6 swing states to defeat Trump
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Republican group to spend $50 million in 6 swing states to defeat Trump
March 12 (UPI) -- A $50 million outreach campaign launched Tuesday by a Republican political action committee aims to reach people in key swing states to showcase GOP voters who won't again vote for former President Donald Trump.
Missing N.H. 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery declared legally dead
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Missing N.H. 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery declared legally dead
March 12 (UPI) -- A judge in New Hampshire declared 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery -- who has been missing for more than four years -- legally dead Tuesday, clearing the way for the girl's biological mother to pursue wrongful death claims.
Ghislaine Maxwell tries to have 20-year sex trafficking conviction thrown out
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ghislaine Maxwell tries to have 20-year sex trafficking conviction thrown out
March 12 (UPI) -- A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell on Tuesday asked a federal judge to reverse her 20-year jail sentence for aiding the late Jeffrey Epstein in grooming underage girls.
