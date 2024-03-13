Trending
March 13, 2024 / 8:49 AM

Frontier Airlines offers empty middle seat upgrade

By Dana Forsythe
Frontier Airlines can guarantee an empty middle seat on some of its flights. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
March 13 (UPI) -- Traveling in the middle seat on an airplane can be taxing. Instead of battling for more elbow room or hoping someone misses their flight, passengers on Frontier Airlines can now guarantee an empty middle seat on some of its flights.

Frontier announced Tuesday it would offer customers the option to buy out the middle seat in the first two rows. The airline said the perk would initially cost $49 per passenger, provide extra leg and elbow room, and ensure buyers would be one of the first to disembark the plane.

Frontier Airlines is calling the new feature UpFront Plus, which it said would begin on April 10. Prices will change depending on booking dates and availability, the airline noted in a statement.

Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle called UpFront Plus a "great option for those who want expanded personal space and extra comfort," in a statement.

"Many consumers strongly prefer a seating option that offers extra space when flying," he said.

Frontier said it was unveiling several different seating options, including expanded features for business class travelers.

