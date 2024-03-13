March 13 (UPI) -- Traveling in the middle seat on an airplane can be taxing. Instead of battling for more elbow room or hoping someone misses their flight, passengers on Frontier Airlines can now guarantee an empty middle seat on some of its flights.
Frontier announced Tuesday it would offer customers the option to buy out the middle seat in the first two rows. The airline said the perk would initially cost $49 per passenger, provide extra leg and elbow room, and ensure buyers would be one of the first to disembark the plane.