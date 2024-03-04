Trending
March 4, 2024 / 11:20 AM

JetBlue, Spirit Airlines call off merger citing regulator obstructions

By Chris Benson
On Monday, both JetBlue and Spirit Airlines announced an amicable end to their planned merger deal which began July 2022. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
On Monday, both JetBlue and Spirit Airlines announced an amicable end to their planned merger deal which began July 2022. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- JetBlue and Spirit Airlines on Monday called off a planned merger deal that began two years ago after it was blocked by a federal judge.

Both airlines signaled the decision was amicable and made clear that among other reasons, ongoing regulatory hurdles would have made the merger a very difficult task to complete.

"We concluded that current regulatory obstacles will not permit us to close this transaction in a timely fashion under the merger agreement," Ted Christie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spirit Airlines, said in a statement.

Under the terms of their mutual agreement, JetBlue said it will pay $69 million to Spirit Airlines which "resolves all outstanding matters related to the transaction and under which any claims between them will be mutually released," both airlines noted how they were making a series of cost-saving measures intended to save their company bottom-lines millions of dollars.

Regulators said the merger between the two airlines would have created an unfair disadvantage for consumers, but JetBlue's CEO Joanna Geraghty said Monday that the merger "would have unleashed a national low-fare, high-value competitor to the Big Four airlines."

"We believed this merger was worth pursuing because it would have unleashed a national low-fare, high-value competitor to the Big Four Airlines," JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty said. "We are proud of the work we did with Spirit to lay out a vision to challenge the status quo, but given the hurdles to closing that remain, we decided together that both airlines' interests are better served by moving forward independently. We wish the very best going forward to the entire Spirit team."

The airlines signaled at the end of January that the original $3.8 billion deal agreed to in July 2022 -- which would have created the fifth-largest airline in the United States after American Airlines, Delta, Southwest and United -- appeared to be faltering just days after a federal judge on Jan. 16 blocked the merger, calling it anti-competitive.

The day after the merger was blocked, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., explained how the Biden administration had tried to take steps to block the merger. If the merger took place as planned, Murphy said the "downward pressure on price would be removed everywhere that Spirit flies."

"JetBlue admitted that it was planning to increase fares by 25% or more after they merged with Spirit on the routes that Spirit flies," Murphy said on X.

Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to perjury charges
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to perjury charges
March 4 (UPI) -- Former Trump Organization CFO and convict Allen Weisselberg could plead guilty to a new perjury charge as he negotiates a possible deal with Manhattan prosecutors, according to the New York Times, CNN and ABC News.
Solar eclipse emergency: Texas county braces for fuel shortages, massive crowds
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Solar eclipse emergency: Texas county braces for fuel shortages, massive crowds
A state of emergency has been declared in part of Texas ahead of the total solar eclipse on April 8 -- and officials are bracing for the worst as a dramatic influx of travelers could spark eclipse-induced chaos.
Supreme Court reverses Colorado ruling; Donald Trump eligible for ballot
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court reverses Colorado ruling; Donald Trump eligible for ballot
March 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump can appear on the ballot, reversing a ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court.
In historic win, Nikki Haley beats Trump in D.C. Republican primary
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
In historic win, Nikki Haley beats Trump in D.C. Republican primary
March 3 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, has won the District of Colombia's Republican primary, securing her first victory over front-runner Donald Trump and making her the first woman to win a GOP primary.
Kamala Harris calls for 'immediate cease-fire' in Gaza
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Kamala Harris calls for 'immediate cease-fire' in Gaza
March 4 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday called for "an immediate cease-fire" in the fighting in Gaza, as a proposal to halt the war has been presented to Hamas.
Police arrest teen in Staten Island hospital rampage
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Police arrest teen in Staten Island hospital rampage
March 3 (UPI) -- Staten Island police have arrested a teenager following a shooting rampage inside Richmond University Medical Center, authorities said Sunday.
Ferocious winter storm continues to pound Mountain West
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Ferocious winter storm continues to pound Mountain West
March 3 (UPI) -- More than 15,000 homes and businesses remain without power Sunday as a ferocious winter storm blasted parts of California over the weekend. The number is down from a high of 40,000, utilities officials said.
Biden support slides in latest polls
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Biden support slides in latest polls
March 3 (UPI) -- Results of a new poll show President Joe Biden's approval rating has slipped and he trails Donald Trump in several key areas just as the campaign for the 2024 election heats up.
Thousands march for Palestine across U.S. as Orthodox Jews block highways in Israel
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Thousands march for Palestine across U.S. as Orthodox Jews block highways in Israel
March 3 (UPI) -- Hundreds of people endured the rain in New York City, joined by actress Susan Sarandon, and the Boston area on Saturday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
New Jersey synagogue will allegedly auction off occupied Palestinian land
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
New Jersey synagogue will allegedly auction off occupied Palestinian land
March 3 (UPI) -- Palestinian groups are calling for supporters to protest a purported auction of homes on occupied Palestinian land at the Keter Torah Synagogue in New Jersey.
