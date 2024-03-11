Advertisement
March 11, 2024 / 7:48 AM

Four adults, one child killed in private plane crash in Virginia

By Clyde Hughes

March 11 (UPI) -- Four adults and a child died in a private plane crash in Virginia, State Police said.

Virginia State Police said all five victims died in the crash reported near Airport Road in Bath County at around 3 p.m. Sunday as the plane caught fire on impact.

Authorities received a report of the crash near Airport Road Sunday afternoon. State police said that among the dead were four adults and one juvenile.

Officials said the private airplane had traveled to Virginia from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It was attempting to land at Ingalls Field Airport in Bath County when the crash occurred. Ingalls Field Airport is a commercial airport on top of Warm Springs Mountain north of Roanoke.

The airplane was described as a twin-engine IAI 1125. Authorities did not identify those involved in the crash and any additional details about the crash.

State Police said that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have joined in the investigation.

