Airplane in Serbia lands safely after hitting runway lights

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- An Air Serbia flight made an emergency landing in Belgrade on Sunday after it smashed into runway lights during takeoff and punctured a hole into the fuselage, officials said.
Greek carrier Marathon Airlines operated Flight JU324 on Sunday on a trip from the Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport to Dusseldorf, Germany, but it attempted to take off with a shorter runway distance. Officials said it was not known why the airplane started its takeoff with only 4,260 feet to accelerate. Airplanes typically take off using about 7,000 feet of runway.