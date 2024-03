Police have charged a 59-year old New York woman with assault after biting a Long Island police officer. Image by Simaah from Pixabay

March 10 (UPI) -- A 59-year-old woman from Westchester County, New York, has been arrested on an assault charge after allegedly biting a Long Island police officer, authorities said Saturday. Kathleen Walsh encountered police officers responding to a call for a disturbance in Westbury, a village in the Town of North Hempstead, at about 2 a.m., the New York Daily News reported. Police said she appeared to be "extremely intoxicated." Advertisement

Officers called an ambulance for Walsh and when responders tried to put her on a stretcher, she allegedly bit one of the police officers on the elbow.

Walsh and the officer were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police did not say what happened to Walsh and no other injuries were reported. Walsh was charged with second-degree assault.

The Town of North Hempstead is about 18 miles east of Manhattan. Walsh reportedly lives in Cortlandt Manor, about 60 miles northwest of Westbury.