Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 30, 2023 / 1:10 PM

Alcohol doesn't make others seem more attractive, study shows

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Alcohol acts more like "liquid courage," according to findings published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs -- you become more likely to approach people you already find attractive, rather than alcohol making others appear more attractive. Photo by bridgesword/Pixabay
Alcohol acts more like "liquid courage," according to findings published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs -- you become more likely to approach people you already find attractive, rather than alcohol making others appear more attractive. Photo by bridgesword/Pixabay

Many a person has blamed "beer goggles" following a regrettable one-night stand, but a new study suggests that there's no such thing.

Rather, alcohol acts more like "liquid courage," according to findings published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs -- you become more likely to approach people you already find attractive, rather than alcohol making others appear more attractive.

Advertisement

"People who drink alcohol may benefit by recognizing that valued social motivations and intentions change when drinking in ways that may be appealing in the short term but possibly harmful in the long term," lead researcher Molly Bowdring, of the Stanford Prevention Research Center, said in a journal news release.

Conventional wisdom has long held that intoxication makes other people seem better looking, but the phenomenon hasn't been systematically studied, researchers said.

Read More

"The well-known beer goggles effect of alcohol does sometimes appear in the literature but not as consistently as one might expect," said senior researcher Michael Sayette, director of the University of Pittsburgh's Alcohol and Smoking Research Laboratory.

Earlier research typically has had participants simply rate other people's attractiveness based on photos, while sober and while intoxicated.

Advertisement

Bowdring and Sayette's new study added a more realistic element: the possibility of meeting the people being rated.

The researchers recruited 18 pairs of male friends in their 20s and asked them to rate the attractiveness of people they viewed in photos and videos. Friend pairs were intended to specifically mimic the interactions that would typically take place in a social situation involving alcohol.

The participants were told they might have the chance to interact with one of those people in a future experiment, and after rating for attractiveness, they were asked to pick the people they'd most like to meet.

Pairs of men came into the lab twice -- once while they were drinking alcohol, and another when they were given a non-alcoholic beverage.

The researchers did not find evidence of beer goggles. Intoxication played no role in how attractive participants found other people.

However, drinking did affect men's desire to interact with people they found attractive.

When drinking, they were nearly twice as likely to pick one of their four most-attractive candidates to potentially meet in a future study, compared with when they were sober.

Therefore, alcohol may not be altering perception but rather enhancing confidence in interactions, the researchers concluded.

Advertisement

Drink provides men -- and possibly women -- the courage to put themselves out there for those they find most attractive, overcoming whatever shyness and reservations they would have when sober, results showed.

More information

American Addiction Centers have more about how alcohol affects inhibitions.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Female surgeons outperform men on patient outcomes, studies show
Health News // 59 minutes ago
Female surgeons outperform men on patient outcomes, studies show
Two new studies show that if patients want safe, effective long-term results, picking a female surgeon might be key.
Marijuana use linked to higher levels of toxic metals in blood, urine
Health News // 1 hour ago
Marijuana use linked to higher levels of toxic metals in blood, urine
Marijuana users may be building up high levels of toxic metals in their blood, a new study suggests.
Weight-loss drugs Ozempic, Wegovy may be dangerous for children
Health News // 2 hours ago
Weight-loss drugs Ozempic, Wegovy may be dangerous for children
Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are surging in popularity, but they may be dangerous for children, warned researchers at University of California, Irvine.
Produce prescription programs yield measurable health benefits
Health News // 12 hours ago
Produce prescription programs yield measurable health benefits
New research on "produce prescription" programs finds that when access to free fruits and vegetables is offered, recipients see measurable benefits in health and hunger.
More sector oversight necessary amid hundreds of oil, gas industry deaths, U.S. report finds
Health News // 1 day ago
More sector oversight necessary amid hundreds of oil, gas industry deaths, U.S. report finds
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- With nearly 500 on-site deaths in the oil and gas industry, more data and more stringent safety measures are necessary, a U.S. government report published Tuesday showed.
Hip replacement may be OK for people in their 90s depending on health
Health News // 1 day ago
Hip replacement may be OK for people in their 90s depending on health
While elderly patients have more complications and higher death rates after hip replacement, the surgery can be "appropriately considered" for those in their 90s.
Keeping weight stable may improve longevity for women
Health News // 1 day ago
Keeping weight stable may improve longevity for women
For women, keeping a stable weight after the age of 60 may boost their odds of reaching the advanced ages of 90, 95 or even 100.
Lifestyle changes may preserve testosterone levels as men age
Health News // 1 day ago
Lifestyle changes may preserve testosterone levels as men age
Men's testosterone levels remain pretty steady until age 70. After that, production of the male sex hormone starts to decline, new research indicates.
Australian study warns over parasitic infections after roundworm found in woman's brain
Health News // 1 day ago
Australian study warns over parasitic infections after roundworm found in woman's brain
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Surgeons in Australia pulled a live 3 inch-long parasitic worm from the front of a woman's brain in what is believed to be first time this type of infection has been found in humans.
Clearing all major blood vessels after heart attack may improve survival
Health News // 1 day ago
Clearing all major blood vessels after heart attack may improve survival
After a heart attack, elderly adults have better odds for improved health and survival if all major heart vessels are cleared, not just the one that caused the heart attack.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lifestyle changes may preserve testosterone levels as men age
Lifestyle changes may preserve testosterone levels as men age
Produce prescription programs yield measurable health benefits
Produce prescription programs yield measurable health benefits
Mental health spending in U.S. has skyrocketed since start of pandemic
Mental health spending in U.S. has skyrocketed since start of pandemic
U.S. COVID-19 cases are up, mask mandates return in some places
U.S. COVID-19 cases are up, mask mandates return in some places
Australian study warns over parasitic infections after roundworm found in woman's brain
Australian study warns over parasitic infections after roundworm found in woman's brain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement