Advertisement
U.S. News
March 9, 2024 / 3:25 PM

Probe finds Colo. forensic scientist manipulated DNA tests, cases under review

By Simon Druker
All the cases involving a DNA scientist in Colorado are now under review after an internal affairs investigation found the woman manipulated data during the testing process. File Photo by ckstockphoto/Pixabay
1 of 2 | All the cases involving a DNA scientist in Colorado are now under review after an internal affairs investigation found the woman manipulated data during the testing process. File Photo by ckstockphoto/Pixabay

March 9 (UPI) -- Hundreds of cases involving a DNA scientist in Colorado are now under review after an internal affairs investigation found the woman manipulated data during the testing process.

Yvonne "Missy" Woods was placed on leave from her position with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation in October 2023 after a 29-year career in the CBI Forensic Services crime lab.

Advertisement

The bureau retained "third-party investigative resources to protect the integrity of the inquiry" and released the results of its internal probe on Friday, but now needs to review almost three decades of cases involving Woods.

"This discovery puts all of her work in question, and CBI is in the process of reviewing all her previous work for data manipulation to ensure the integrity of all CBI laboratory results," the bureau's report reads.

Related

The report concluded Woods manipulated data in the DNA testing process, posting incomplete test results in some cases.

Woods deleted and altered data that concealed her tampering with controls, while also removing data that concealed her failure to troubleshoot issues within the testing process, the CBI report found.

"The review did not find that Woods falsified DNA matches or otherwise fabricated DNA profiles. She instead deviated from standard testing protocols and cut corners, calling into question the reliability of the testing she conducted," the report reads.

Advertisement

Officials have so far identified 652 cases affected by Woods' data manipulation between 2008 and 2023. A more exhaustive review of her work between 1994 and 2008 is also underway.

Woods ultimately retired on Nov. 6, 2023, less than a month after being suspended. A separate criminal investigation into her actions launched late last year remains ongoing.

"Public trust in our institutions is critical to the fulfillment of our mission," CBI Director Chris Schaefer said in the agency's statement.

"Our actions in rectifying this unprecedented breach of trust will be thorough and transparent."

Latest Headlines

Police shoot, kill New Hampshire man suspected of vehicle theft
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Police shoot, kill New Hampshire man suspected of vehicle theft
March 9 (UPI) -- Police have shot and killed a man suspected of vehicle theft in Rochester, N.H., authorities said Saturday.
Federal judge upholds Washington state gun industry accountability law
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Federal judge upholds Washington state gun industry accountability law
March 9 (UPI) -- A federal judge has dismissed a challenge to a Washington state law that would hold gun makers and sellers accountable for preventing their products from getting into the wrong hands.
2 women charged with driving dead roommate to bank to obtain cash
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
2 women charged with driving dead roommate to bank to obtain cash
March 9 (UPI) -- Two women in Ohio are facing charges after allegedly moving the body of their dead roommate into a car and driving to the bank to withdraw money from the deceased man's account.
Forecasters: West Coast to finally get a break from storms by mid-week
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Forecasters: West Coast to finally get a break from storms by mid-week
After the beginning the week with more storms, a dramatic shift in the pattern for the West Coast will happen mid-week resulting in drier and warmer conditions, forecasters say.
Helicopter crashes along U.S.-Mexico border, killing three
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Helicopter crashes along U.S.-Mexico border, killing three
March 9 (UPI) -- A helicopter carrying a Border Patrol agent and three National Guard members has crashed along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas, killing three, military officials confirmed.
Senate sends $460B spending bill to Biden's desk hours before government shutdown
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Senate sends $460B spending bill to Biden's desk hours before government shutdown
March 8 (UPI) -- Hours before a shutdown deadline, the Senate on Friday passed a $460 billion package of bills to keep a slew of government agencies funded through September.
Sam Altman returns to OpenAI board of directors after investigation into his firing
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Sam Altman returns to OpenAI board of directors after investigation into his firing
March 8 (UPI) -- ChatGPT creator OpenAI announced Friday that co-founder and CEO Sam Altman would return to its board of directors after several months of leadership upheaval.
VA launches financial aid website to help prevent veteran suicides
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
VA launches financial aid website to help prevent veteran suicides
March 8 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs on Friday announced a new website to help veterans manage financial stressors, with the overall goal of reducing veteran suicides.
Sen. Katie Britt projects contrast in taking aim at Biden's State of the Union address
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Sen. Katie Britt projects contrast in taking aim at Biden's State of the Union address
WASHINGTON, March 8 (UPI) -- Republicans were ready with a forceful response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address by having the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the Senate, Sen. Katie Britt deliver a message of concern.
Report finds no evidence U.S. government hiding truth about UFOs
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Report finds no evidence U.S. government hiding truth about UFOs
March 8 (UPI) -- An investigative body found no evidence that the U.S. government is aware of and concealing the truth about unidentified anomalous phenomena, formerly known as UFOs, according to a report released Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Airdrop of aid packages kills 5 children in Gaza, Palestinian officials say
Airdrop of aid packages kills 5 children in Gaza, Palestinian officials say
Senate sends $460B spending bill to Biden's desk hours before government shutdown
Senate sends $460B spending bill to Biden's desk hours before government shutdown
Sen. Katie Britt projects contrast in taking aim at Biden's State of the Union address
Sen. Katie Britt projects contrast in taking aim at Biden's State of the Union address
Helicopter crashes along U.S.-Mexico border, killing three
Helicopter crashes along U.S.-Mexico border, killing three
230M women have undergone female genital mutilation, UNICEF reports
230M women have undergone female genital mutilation, UNICEF reports
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement