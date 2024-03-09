Probe finds Colo. forensic scientist manipulated DNA tests, cases under review

1 of 2 | All the cases involving a DNA scientist in Colorado are now under review after an internal affairs investigation found the woman manipulated data during the testing process. File Photo by ckstockphoto/Pixabay

March 9 (UPI) -- Hundreds of cases involving a DNA scientist in Colorado are now under review after an internal affairs investigation found the woman manipulated data during the testing process. Yvonne "Missy" Woods was placed on leave from her position with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation in October 2023 after a 29-year career in the CBI Forensic Services crime lab. Advertisement

The bureau retained "third-party investigative resources to protect the integrity of the inquiry" and released the results of its internal probe on Friday, but now needs to review almost three decades of cases involving Woods.

"This discovery puts all of her work in question, and CBI is in the process of reviewing all her previous work for data manipulation to ensure the integrity of all CBI laboratory results," the bureau's report reads.

The report concluded Woods manipulated data in the DNA testing process, posting incomplete test results in some cases.

Woods deleted and altered data that concealed her tampering with controls, while also removing data that concealed her failure to troubleshoot issues within the testing process, the CBI report found.

"The review did not find that Woods falsified DNA matches or otherwise fabricated DNA profiles. She instead deviated from standard testing protocols and cut corners, calling into question the reliability of the testing she conducted," the report reads.

Officials have so far identified 652 cases affected by Woods' data manipulation between 2008 and 2023. A more exhaustive review of her work between 1994 and 2008 is also underway.

Woods ultimately retired on Nov. 6, 2023, less than a month after being suspended. A separate criminal investigation into her actions launched late last year remains ongoing.

"Public trust in our institutions is critical to the fulfillment of our mission," CBI Director Chris Schaefer said in the agency's statement.

"Our actions in rectifying this unprecedented breach of trust will be thorough and transparent."